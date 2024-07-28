Unlock better sleep: Treatments to overcome sleep apnea

BPT

Do you snore? You may be tempted to dismiss it as an annoying but nonserious condition. You may even have a family history of snoring or think of it as an unavoidable side effect of aging. However, snoring is often the first sign of sleep apnea.

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that causes a person to repeatedly stop and start breathing. If you snore or feel tired even after adequate sleep, you may have sleep apnea. If left untreated, the condition can have a major impact on your health and quality of life.

How sleep apnea affects you

Sleep apnea can affect your life on a daily basis. For example, because of the lack of quality sleep, you can experience daytime drowsiness, which can increase your risk of a car or workplace accident. You may also feel irritable and have difficulty concentrating.

Also, sleep apnea can increase your risk of other health conditions. According to the National Council on Aging, these conditions include:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart problems

Kidney disease

Stroke

Liver problems

Sexual dysfunction

How can you treat sleep apnea?

There are several sleep apnea treatments. A safe, effective and simple treatment option to consider is a custom oral appliance therapy (OAT) device. OATs are comfortable, easy to use and work well to treat sleep apnea in a nonintrusive manner. When the mouthpiece is inserted, it holds your jaw or tongue in a stable position, opening your airway to help you breathe during sleep.

Another sleep apnea treatment you may be familiar with is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. A CPAP opens your airway and provides constant, steady air pressure through a mask to help you breathe while you sleep.

Depending on the severity of the condition, a doctor may recommend hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HNS). This treatment requires surgery to implant a device that stimulates a nerve under the tongue to keep the airway open.

CPAP and HNS can be effective sleep apnea treatments. That said, they are invasive and are associated with some health risks. Recently, certain CPAP machines have been recalled because of reports of serious injuries. An HNS implant was also recently recalled because of electrical malfunctions that rendered the device ineffective and dangerous to users.

Why you should choose Oral Appliance Therapy

Before you try CPAP or HNS, consider asking your doctor to prescribe you a custom OAT. A custom OAT like the ProSomnus intraoral medical device is fitted to your mouth and engineered to precisely track your treatment plan and unique anatomy. With the help of a sleep physician and qualified sleep dentist, you can get fitted for a custom ProSomnus device to address your sleep apnea symptoms.

There are over-the-counter OATs that you can purchase online or at your local pharmacy. However, these devices are not as effective at managing sleep apnea as custom devices. When prescribing an OAT, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends using a custom product over a non-custom appliance. The academy’s research suggests that custom OATs increase oxygen saturation to a greater extent than non-custom OAs. Furthermore, treatment with custom oral devices is a covered benefit for most medical insurance plans and Medicare. The over-the-counter OATs are not covered.

Patients prefer ProSomnus over other sleep apnea treatments because it’s easy to use and non-invasive. Also, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence and overall health outcomes for patients in a number of clinical studies.

Linda, a patient from Detroit, Michigan, has used a ProSomnus device for over a year. She used to wear a CPAP machine, but she found herself tossing and turning all night, causing the machine’s wires to move and also push air out when she’d turn on her side.

“The ProSomnus is comfortable, and I’m so used to wearing it now that it’s weird to go to bed without it,” she said. “I’m not tired, so I know it’s working all right. It doesn’t wake me up, and I don’t want to throw it across the room, unlike the CPAP.”

Are you ready for a restful night’s sleep?

It’s time to take control of your sleep. ProSomnus is the leading non-CPAP OSA therapy, FDA-cleared, patented and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many government-sponsored health care plans around the world. You can get started by visiting: ProSomnus.com/Find-A-Provider to find a qualified Provider who can walk you through your treatment options.