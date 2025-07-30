You’re not alone

Understanding and managing menopause symptoms

Hot flashes may be one of the better-known indicators of menopause, but women may experience a wide range of symptoms as they enter this stage of life. However, treatment options can ease, if not alleviate, most of these experiences.

Menopause signals the end of a woman’s reproductive years, beginning as early as their 30s for some women. This natural process results in the stop of menstruation with the shifting hormones also creating a list of physical and emotional symptoms.

Perimenopause, which commonly occurs in the mid-to-late-40s, lasts 4-8 years. This transitional stage is characterized by fluctuating ovarian activity, which can alter the frequency and duration of a woman’s period and disrupt estrogen production.

Menopause is officially reached when the ovaries cease ovulation, and a woman has gone 12 months without a menstrual period.

Despite increasing conversations among peers, many women experience disruptive symptoms and have difficulty managing them, according to a Nielsen IQ Aging America Forecast. Additionally, 90% of women reported never having been taught about menopause in school, according to a study published in “Post Reproductive Health.”

Uncomfortable symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness and weight gain often begin during perimenopause and may continue through post-menopause — in some cases, for the rest of a woman’s life. The intensity and duration of these symptoms can vary from person to person.

With 45% of women in the U.S. currently experiencing some phase of menopause, per the Nielsen IQ Aging America Forecast, K-Y, is on a mission to provide support and relief where it’s most needed and empower women to take control of their menopause journey at every stage – because if you know, you know.

Beat the heat and soothe hot flashes

Prevention is one of the most effective ways to manage hot flashes — those sudden waves of heat that often affect a woman’s chest, neck and face, sometimes accompanied by sweating and redness. Identifying and avoiding common triggers such as caffeine, alcohol or spicy foods can make a difference. Calming exercises, like slow, steady breathing, can help bring a hot flash under control as can a cold drink, cool shower or portable fan.

Deal with dryness to restore moisture

Hormonal changes can cause vaginal dryness, often leading to discomfort. To alleviate this discomfort, try a non-prescription product designed to add moisture, such as K-Y Liquibeads. Uniquely formulated and hormone-free, the vaginal moisturizer is designed to provide long-lasting relief to discomfort, caused by menopause and everyday activities, for up to three days.

Master moods caused by hormone changes

Fluctuating hormones during menopause can impact your mood, leading to unexpected emotional highs and lows. While some doctors prescribe hormone treatment, such as birth control pills, to help regulate hormone swings, you can also manage mood issues by doing activities that bring joy and minimize stress. Mindful exercise, like yoga or tai chi, can help manage your shifting moods.

Ease your headaches to restore your day

If you’re susceptible to migraines, it’s important to know menopause can exacerbate them or even be the trigger that causes migraines to start. Knowing what sets off your migraines may be your best line of defense. However, if you’re unable to relieve the discomfort through self-care measures, consult with your doctor to adjust your current treatment plan or create a new one.

Nurture lost desire and reconnect with intimacy

As your libido fades, you may need to make a more conscious effort to maintain an active sex life. While factors like poor sleep, stress and depression can lower your interest in intimacy, maintaining regular sexual activity can support overall health, including minimizing problems with dryness and improving your mood. If comfort is a concern, a product like K-Y Ultragel lubricant can help supplement your natural lubrication. The unique water-based formula is non-sticky and non-greasy, so the natural feeling of enhanced intimacy is all you and your partner experience.

Quiet the heat to sleep in comfort

Night sweats — hot flashes that happen at night — can be managed by wearing cool, cotton pajamas and using layers of covers you can easily shed. You may find extra relief from sleeping with a fan or using cooling pillows and sheets. Keeping your room cool and dark can also help promote more comfortable, uninterrupted rest.

Clear acne and take control with confidence

Pimples aren’t just for teens; they often make a return appearance as you’re walking through this new transitional stage of life. However, you’re likely more confident and better equipped to care for your skin this time around. To help prevent flare-ups, avoid oily products like sunscreens and cosmetics. Stick with oil-free options designed to keep pores clear. If necessary, talk with a dermatologist about a program designed for your unique skin care needs.

