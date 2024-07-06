Elevate your outdoor retreat with 4 innovative hardscaping designs

BPT

Summer is here — it’s time to consider how you’ll use your outdoor spaces this year. Your backyard, patio, front lawn and garden aren’t just for outdoor activities. They are natural living areas that you can use to cook, eat, entertain and relax.

Belgard wants to help you take your outdoor spaces to the next level. From eye-catching driveways to stunning patios and serene landscapes, the company offers an array of products to complement any home. Here are four hardscaping design ideas you can add to your home to extend your living spaces and maximize your time outdoors.

Pave the way

Paved pathways are a practical and striking addition to front or back lawns. They guide guests through your outdoor spaces while adding visual interest and definition. Consider incorporating curves and bends in your pathways to create a sense of discovery and intrigue. You can also enhance paved pathways with landscape lighting that illuminates the way during evenings for added safety and ambiance.

In addition to a paved pathway, you can also consider a paver patio. Paver patios create a relaxing outdoor space that you can enjoy after a long day at work or use to entertain friends and family. Also, adding a paver patio to your home can potentially increase your home’s value.

Once you choose what you want to pave, you’ll need to decide on the materials you’ll use. Whether you prefer the modern appeal of concrete pavers or pavers that mimic the rustic look of natural stone, there are various options to suit your style and budget.

Choose a style like Papyrus pavers for an organic textural experience with a touch of modern elegance. Need material with style and installation efficiency? Check out Basalt pavers for a flame-textured stone design engineered to maximize pallet layout. For homeowners seeking a more traditional aesthetic, choose Charlestone pavers reminiscent of early American streets and walkways for a distinctive look of weathered hand-cobbled stone.

Retaining walls and freestanding walls

Retaining walls are a multipurpose outdoor structure that serves functional and aesthetic landscaping needs. They can help prevent soil erosion, create terraced levels for planting, and define different zones within your yard.

Retaining walls can also double as seating areas or garden beds. Whether you’re a gardener or regularly host family gatherings, retaining walls can maximize your outdoor living areas for planting and entertaining while adding visual appeal to your environment.

Freestanding walls are most effective when the ground is flat and often used to divide landscapes into distinct areas to enhance the visual appeal of the yard.

Shelton Wall is a small freestanding wall that exudes old world charm with its rustic finish and earth tone blends. You can create intimate outdoor spaces with the privacy offered by this charming and durable wall, great for moderate height retaining walls to add terraces and more usable space in your landscape. Shelton Wall was also featured in Belgard’s recent project with Tan France to help create his dream home in Salt Lake City.

Outdoor living spaces

Think of your backyard as an extension of your home and find ways to seamlessly incorporate indoor luxuries in outdoor living spaces. Whether it’s a cozy patio, a spacious deck or a stylish pergola, these structures provide comfortable areas for relaxation and entertainment in nature.

Integrate features like built-in seating, fire pits or outdoor kitchens to enhance functionality and create a welcoming atmosphere that your friends and family can enjoy. Choose durable materials that can withstand the elements and require minimal maintenance. Doing so ensures you can enjoy your outdoor living areas for a long time.

Water features

Create a visual focal point, add tranquility and mask noise pollution from nearby streets or neighbors in your outdoor spaces with water features. From elegant fountains to serene ponds, water features create a vibrant and dynamic outdoor ecosystem.

Once you choose a water feature that suits your taste and space, find other elements to complement it. Rocks, plants and lighting enhance the natural beauty of your water feature, creating a harmonious balance with the surrounding landscape.

These are just four hardscape and design ideas you can easily add to your home this spring. To find all the products you need to build your outdoor oasis, visit Belgard.com.