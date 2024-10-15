Fall in love with autumn and winter gardening

BPT

Whether you’re a master gardener, complete novice, or something in between, fall is the perfect season to start enjoying or extend this popular family-friendly hobby.

As cooler temperatures set in, spending time outdoors becomes even more enjoyable, with fall’s vibrant foliage offering a beautiful, colorful backdrop for your gardening projects. The plants and flowers you grow and display this autumn and winter won’t just beautify your outdoor space – they’ll also help create an inviting atmosphere. Whether you’re hosting your family and friends on brisk sunny afternoons for sporting events or unwinding by the firepit on cool evenings, your garden will enhance the color and comfort of your home.

And gardening is totally on trend right now! Home services website Thumbtack has declared 2024 the “Year of the Backyard,” highlighting homeowners’ increased interest in upgrading their outdoor spaces. According to the survey, 62% of respondents plan to invest in landscaping projects. Similarly, Axiom’s 2024 Gardening Outlook Survey echoes this enthusiasm, finding that gardeners are planning to spend more time and money on their gardens.

If you’re ready to embrace this trend, Ball Horticultural Company offers expert tips on the best plants and flowers to elevate your outdoor space this gardening season.

Embrace fuzzy sweater feelings

To encourage the cozy feelings of fall, you’ll love the deep, warm red color of Echinacea Double™ Scoop Strawberry Deluxe. These striking blooms with double flowers thrive in full sun, are drought and deer resistant, and stand out with their vivid color.

You can balance any of your bright flower colors with the stunning white-silver leaves of Centaurea Silver Swirl, perfect for borders or within your flower beds. Their mounding form and wavy leaf edges add texture to any landscape design. Plus, their silver color catches the moonlight and glows on evenings spent on the patio.

Both plants will thrive throughout autumn and can be found in garden centers in late summer for fall planting and mixing.

Enjoy #SpookySeason

To get into the Halloween spirit this October, embrace darker, moodier colors and intriguing textures in your flower beds or planters.

For a touch of drama, Cool Wave® Pansy Violet Wing, with its deep purple blooms and cheerful white-and-yellow center, is ideal for moody autumn gardens. It outperforms other pansies, quickly filling in garden spaces, and thrive through frost, making it an excellent choice for hanging baskets or patio containers.

For contrasting texture, consider Asparagus FuzzyFern Frizz. This versatile plant thrives in both sun and shade, indoors or outdoors, and offers a frothy texture for flower bed borders, baskets, or planters.

Get cozy in the kitchen

If you love cooking, Kitchen Minis™ Bonsai Basil is the perfect choice to decorate your kitchen counters and windowsills – and boost your flavors! Using your own home-grown herbs will take your recipes to the next level, and these Kitchen Minis herbs pack big flavor in tiny plants.

This quick-growing, fine-leaf basil plant doesn’t even need chopping – just sprinkle them directly over your dishes. You’ll enjoy bountiful harvests straight from your kitchen counter in flowerpot sizes as small as 4 inches.

Have yourself a colorful holiday

Nothing says “happy holidays” quite like a vibrant Poinsettia. But did you know there are several varieties of shape and color?

For example, Poinsettia Peach Glow offers an eye-catching, unique novelty color perfect for a pop of unexpected color. If you’re looking for something playful, Poinsettia Christmas Mouse features adorable, mouse ear-shaped bracts, unlike anything else on the market! This poinsettia is easy to care for and will charm both children and adults alike. For a stunning holiday plant, the Early Elegance poinsettia series includes a stunning, vivid marble color, along with one of the truest pink colors available for poinsettias.

With these options to help inspire your fall and winter gardening, you can make your outdoor and indoor spaces more vibrant, fun and colorful, all season long.