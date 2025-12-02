Five tips to get your home ready for holiday hosting



FAMILY FEATURES

Whether you’re planning a cozy dinner with friends or a full-blown holiday gathering, preparing your home for guests doesn’t have to be stressful. With a little organization and a few simple steps, you can create a space that feels warm and welcoming, allowing you to focus on what really matters: spending time together.

Declutter and deep clean

Start by refreshing high-traffic areas, including the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Clear off counters and coffee tables, dust surfaces, vacuum carpet, mop tile or hardwood and wipe down glass or mirrors.

Tidy up the kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of many gatherings, meaning it’s important to clear both refrigerator and counter space to make room for food, drinks and serving dishes. Before guests arrive, ensure your oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, coffee maker and other appliances are working properly. Don’t forget to stock essentials like paper plates, silverware, napkins, ice and paper towels so you’re not scrambling later.

Refresh guest spaces

If visitors will be staying overnight, prep sleeping areas by changing the sheets, fluffing the pillows and stocking extra blankets. Thoughtful touches like fresh towels, water bottles and a charging station can make guests feel at home.

Create a functional flow

Think about how guests will move through your home. Designate areas for food, drinks, games and mingling, arranging furniture to encourage conversation. If you’re expecting a large crowd, add extra seating options.

Add seasonal touches

For seasonal warmth, swap out throw pillows, add greenery and candles or hang a wreath or other decorations. Scattering cozy blankets and simmering a pot of cinnamon and citrus on the stove can also help create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Visit: eLivingtoday.com for more tips and guidance to get your home ready to welcome guests.



Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Source: eLivingtoday.com