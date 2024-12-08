Four expert poinsettia styling tips to add holiday cheer to your home

BPT

When it comes to Christmas flowers, poinsettias are the undisputed stars of the season. Their vibrant colors and festive charm bring instant joy to any room, making them a must-have for centerpieces, décor, and more.

They’re available in a wider array of colors, shapes, and sizes than you think! Poinsettias offer endless possibilities for holiday decorating.

Whether you’re already a fan or are anxious to learn more about this fabulous plant, these four styling tips from Ball Horticultural Company, a leader in delivering standout poinsettia varieties, will help you add color to your celebrations this season.

Time it right: poinsettias for every festive moment

Timing is everything when it comes to poinsettias. These holiday beauties are pre-potted to bloom at different points in the season, so you can find just the right one to complement your festive celebrations. Early season varieties like Early Elegance™ are perfect for adding subtle sophistication from Mid-November through Thanksgiving. With soft cream edges and the truest pink hues, they bring a fresh twist to traditional holiday décor.

As the season progresses, mid-season varieties such as Christmas Beauty™ shine with their compact, long-lasting blooms. They’re an ideal choice for classic displays that transition seamlessly into the heart of the holidays. For a timeless look closer to Christmas, the Christmas Feelings™ series stands out with its vibrant red, white, and pink options, perfect for dramatic groupings or stunning focal points. Pro tip: pair your poinsettias with metallic pots or evergreen candles to create a cohesive, joyful atmosphere.

Go small for big holiday impact

Mini poinsettias are a charming way to add festive flair to smaller spaces. Christmas Eve Red, with its striking color and long-lasting freshness, is perfect for brightening up work desks, bedside tables, or windowsills. These compact plants are versatile and make any small nook feel cozy and seasonal.

For an added creative touch, use mini poinsettias as place settings at your holiday table. Wrap their pots in ribbons or add handwritten name cards to give your table a personal and elegant touch. These also double as thoughtful keepsakes for your guests, ensuring your festive gatherings leave a lasting impression. Style them on entryway tables or cluster a few together on your dining table for a playful yet polished centerpiece.

Embrace novelty colors to brighten the season

While red poinsettias are classic, exploring novelty colors can elevate your seasonal décor to something truly special. Peach Glow, with its warm tone, adds an unexpected pop of color that pairs beautifully with neutral or gold accents for a modern holiday look. Early Elegance™ Marble, with its soft cream-edged bracts and pink center, offers a vivid yet elegant design perfect for glossy or metallic pots. For a delicate touch, Christmas Joy™ Pink introduces pale pink hues that stand out in a sea of red and green, creating a unique and merry display.

Keep your poinsettias looking their best by placing them in indirect light and watering when the top inch of soil feels dry. With minimal care, their beauty will last throughout the season.

Meet the whimsical Christmas Mouse

If you’re looking for something truly unique, the Christmas Mouse® poinsettia is sure to delight. Its whimsical, mouse-ear-shaped bracts make it a playful addition to any holiday. Children especially love its fun and distinctive shape, making it an easy way to bring extra joy this season.

Available in both red and pink, Christmas Mouse® works beautifully as a centerpiece that sparks conversation, adding personality to tables, mantels, windowsills, or even a child’s bedroom, where it can inspire imagination and fun. Let this standout variety be a highlight of your décor while bringing smiles to all who see it.

With these tips, poinsettias can do so much more than sit in the corner. From early-season elegance to joyful touches, these plants offer endless opportunities to bring warmth, color, and charm to your holidays – and maybe even inspire your houseplant style into the new year.

