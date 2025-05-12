Paint your garden with color: Stunning plants offer effortless beauty

BPT

Spring is here, making it the perfect time to dream up your vibrant garden. This year, think of your garden as a personal masterpiece, where colors blend and nature takes center stage. Just like a painter, you can make your colors pop by pairing bold, warm tones — yellows, pinks, reds and oranges — against cool blues and greens to express yourself through gorgeous, living art.

Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just getting started, there’s a whole community ready to welcome you, plus garden stores and online resources brimming with inspiration. To help you get growing, the experts at Ball Horticultural Company are sharing their top plant picks to bring your garden to life with color.

A pollinator’s paradise

If you love the idea of butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds fluttering through your yard, try these long-lasting, pollinator-friendly blooms:

Foxglove Arctic Fox™ Lemon Cream: Tall stems of light yellow flowers call to hummingbirds and bees who just love to feed in the tubular florets. An easy way to keep things cheerful and buzzing in the garden.

Ageratum Monarch Magic: Monarch butterflies can't resist these fluffy purple beauties, perfect for hanging baskets or ground cover.

Zinnia Elegant Hot Mixture: Bursting with pink, orange, scarlet and rose hues, these colorful zinnias add warmth to any garden bed or container.

Gardens that smell as good as they look

For those who enjoy the sweet aromas of flowers, these fragrant varieties will delight your senses with their natural perfumes:

Dianthus DiaDeur™ : These full, double-bloomed carnations bring fresh bursts of pink, white and red to your garden, with a delicate fragrance to match. They thrive both indoors and outdoors and make a thoughtful hostess gift!

Agastache Summerlong: Not only beautiful, but also fragrant! These mid-size, sorbet-inspired blooms stand atop minty-scented foliage that attracts both people and pollinators.

Lavender 'SuperBlue': With deep blue blooms and a classic calming scent, this long-lasting English lavender is a must-have for any aromatic garden.

Moody and elegant blooms

Dare to be different and go for deep, rich hues that add a touch of drama and stand out in your landscape or containers:

Angelonia AngelFlare™ Black: The darkest Angelonia on the market, this flared variety adds an air of mystery to your flower beds and containers.

Petunia Easy Wave® Navy Velour: These rich navy blooms create a stunning contrast when paired with silvery foliage.

These rich navy blooms create a stunning contrast when paired with silvery foliage. Coleus FlameThrower™ Adobo Pink: A striking pink-hued foliage plant that adds texture and intrigue to any garden or container.

Vegetables that wow

Why not add color to both your garden and your plate! These unique veggies and herbs are as delicious as they are beautiful:

Kitchen Minis Bonsai Basil: A countertop-friendly basil plant with small, flavorful leaves – no chopping required!

Tomato WonderStar Red: A large, bright red beefsteak tomato that's as juicy as it is eye-catching.

Squash Green Lightning (AAS Award Winner): This early-ripening patty pan squash features striking green stripes and a tender, delicious flavor — perfect for roasting or soups.

No matter what your gardening style or experience level, these stunning plants make it easy to create a space filled with color, fragrance and life. So grab your gloves, dig in, and let your garden bloom with color and joy.