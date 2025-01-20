PHS Philadelphia Flower Show shares first glimpse of 2025’s ‘Gardens of Tomorrow’

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) hosted a press conference on January 16 at the Franklin Institute to unveil a first look at the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, entitled “Gardens of Tomorrow.”

“At the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, our purpose is using horticulture to foster a healthier, more sustainable, more beautiful future,” said Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. “The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, “Gardens of Tomorrow,” showcases the power of plants, sustainability, and innovation. As a fundraiser, the Flower Show supports PHS’s programs that bring trees, gardens, and beauty into neighborhoods and schools across the city and region while also cultivating the next generation of horticultural leaders. We’re proud to offer a glimpse into the future of the industry while advancing our mission to create a greener, healthier, and more equitable world through gardening.”

The iconic Benjamin Franklin statue in Memorial Hall at the Franklin Institute, colorful lights, floral displays, and more set the tone for the preview event, hinting at spring on a cold, midwinter day. (Photo/Amy V. Simmons)

“The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show is a celebration of innovation, resilience, and creativity in gardening,” said Seth Pearsoll, VP and creative director of the Philadelphia Flower Show. “This year’s theme, by design, invokes a sense of optimism, highlighting how planting something today is a small gesture that promotes a brighter future. Our remarkable lineup of world-class exhibitors will explore what this future holds for gardens and landscapes. From sustainable designs and adaptive reuse to breathtaking artistic expressions, this Show will inspire and captivate every visitor.”

Now in its 196th year, The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the premiere horticultural event of its kind in the United States, making it one of Philadelphia’s most iconic and prominent cultural events and a key driver of tourism.

Annually, the Philadelphia Flower Show reaches around the globe to bring together renowned garden designers and florists to display their artistic vision and vie for award recognition on this coveted platform.

2025 floral design, landscape, and educational exhibit highlights

The Flower Show is excited to welcome several new designers to create works of art for its “Future Flowers” design challenge. Famed floral designers Lily Beelen, Mike Boerma, Berit Laursen, and Ahti Lyra have been tasked with creating their interpretation of a “future flower” that represents hope, resilience, and the excitement and promise of the future.

OLIN, a renowned landscape architecture and urban design firm, has partnered with Remark Glass to create a transformative garden titled “Don’t Call it Dirt, Don’t Call it Trash.” This innovative installation highlights the potential of circular materials by repurposing items often deemed garbage — glass jars, bottles, woody debris, and food waste — into recycled glass sand, biochar, and compost. These elements, essential to the soils of the future, emphasize a renewable and biologically rich approach to sustainable landscaping. See how one can use these materials to create an environmentally sound landscape for the future.

One of the many artistic renderings of what show attendees can expect in March — this one depicts one of the views from the much anticipated Entrance Garden. (Photo/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

New York’s Simply Nia Design is a former member of the Black Girl Florists collective who will be exhibiting independently at the Show for the first time. Her exhibit will focus on faith, perseverance, and collective goodness. Drawing inspiration from the heavens, she envisions ethereal spaces filled with pastel hues and breathtaking florals, anchored by carnations. Often overlooked as ordinary, carnations — known for their longevity, durability, and vibrant colorways — take center stage in her design, proving that beauty truly lies in the eye of the beholder.

Also new this year, is Bloom Bold & Co – this Philadelphia native is another former member of the Black Girl Florists collective who will exhibit independently and will create an exhibit that explores time through the medium of a deconstructed clock, visually representing how the security of our collective future, as well as the floral industry, is determined by the time and effort we invest into the next generation of designers, growers, and environmental stewards.

Local educational exhibitors who are training the horticultural experts of tomorrow will bring future-focused environmental and sustainability practices to life.

Lankenau High School envisions a green classroom of tomorrow, while Mercer County Community College focuses on urban green infrastructure, highlighting street tree plantings, stormwater management, and ecological diversity.

The Lakeside School imagines a futuristic biodome featuring hydroponics, tropical plants, and microgreens, while Temple University examines the intersection of reforestation and mental health with a reflective installation. Delaware Valley University takes visitors “Into the Clouds” with a vision of 2150, where technology and ecology merge to create immersive, digital gardening landscapes.

Seth Pearsoll, VP and creative director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, speaks to those gathered about this year’s theme. (Photo/Amy V. Simmons)

The University of Delaware’s “Lab to Landscape” explores advancements in plant breeding and soil science, highlighting cutting-edge research critical to the future of horticulture.

For the first time, the Flower Show will feature a student-created floral exhibition by Bucks County Community College’s Floral Design Program, which will offer a playful futuristic twist for the visitor. This exhibition will feature nine unique floral and sculpture installations reimagining the art of floral arranging. Finally, W.B. Saul High School highlights the interconnectedness of air, water, soil, and human quality, emphasizing their importance in shaping a sustainable future.

Flower Show Activities

In addition to all the incredible things to see at the Flower Show, there is a plethora of things to do. From activities for children to shopping and elevated DIY crafting and educational sessions, the Flower Show features something for all interests.

Know to Grow Educational Sessions

The Philadelphia Flower Show’s educational lecture series, Know to Grow, will return this year with industry experts leading presentations on diverse topics several times a day. Presentation topics include garden design, vegetable gardening, native plants, container gardening, shade gardening, houseplants, and information on PHS programs. Whether you are “plant-curious” or a professional, learn something new and walk away with practical takeaways from acclaimed experts.

New this year, attend Know to Grow sessions Friday, March 7 – Sunday, March 9 and hear from presenters sponsored by Great Grow Along – the world’s largest virtual garden festival. GGA is excited to be showcasing a curated list of popular gardening experts and authors sharing tips, ideas, and inspiration to make your 2025 garden great! Other Know to Grow partners include Fine Gardening Magazine and Timber Press. Free with admission.

Artisan Row

Artisan Row is the Flower Show’s experiential hub where guests can create an elevated floral or gardening-inspired craft working side-by-side with artisans. Now even larger due to popular demand, Artisan Row will feature 8 artisans creating fresh floral crowns, Flower Show candles, custom scents, fresh and dried bouquets, terrariums, hand-painted vases, botanical jewelry, custom hats, bags and more. Purchase required.

Butterflies Live!

Experience native and exotic butterflies with spectacular color in a serene setting. Hundreds of pollinators will spread their wings together in this all-ages activity. This is an all-ages activity, perfect for both kids and kids at heart! Purchase required.

NEW THIS YEAR – Butterfly Kiosk

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase adorable butterfly magnets or clips as they exit Butterflies Live! to commemorate their visit with these breathtaking pollinators.

Kids Cocoon

Families can explore the Kids Cocoon, a kid-focused play space where young visitors can plant seedlings, enjoy story time, and participate in engaging activities and live programming from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, March 9. In partnership with The Franklin Institute (TFI), Kids Cocoon will feature a Flower Show-themed version of TFI’s Creation Station, where children can create floral-inspired masterpieces using LEGO® bricks. Free with admission.

Bloom Bar

Back by popular demand, Bloom Bar provides a walk-up experience offering guests the opportunity to purchase pre-assembled, fresh floral crowns in the heart of the Show floor. These gorgeous, wearable pieces of floral art offer a beautiful way for guests to grab, go, and wear — showing off their floral best. A pop-up Bloom Bar Cart will be stationed at the main entrance with pre-made floral crowns so you can be decked out in flowers for all your photo moments. Purchase required.

Potting Parties

Learn the tricks of the trade at these energetic container gardening workshops hosted by designer Tu Bloom, The Official Botanical Artist of the Grammy® Awards. These parties are engaging for all, and end with you taking home your very own creation to be enjoyed all season long. Purchase required.

Flower Show Events

Family Frolic

Sunday, March 2 – This special day at the Flower Show is dedicated to those with little ones. Packed with hands-on activities and entertainment for families with programming and activities in partnership with museums, nonprofits, and universities. Free with admission from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 pm.

NEW! Blossom and Breathe

Friday, March 7 – Visit the Flower Show for a celebration of beauty, wellness, and natural healing! This special event will collaborate with Honey Buz Natural Skincare and Noel Davis of Paris Fit to offer Flower Show guests access to an exclusive community of wellness vendors in a botanical bazaar. Plus, visitors can participate in 2 yoga sessions led by Paris Fit featuring Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Arielle Hunt, and experience silent yoga technology from Silent Philly for a truly immersive experience. Blossom & Breathe is a chance to unwind, connect with local wellness experts, and experience the calming power of flowers in a unique and transformative setting — the Flower Show. Event free with admission from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, yoga class for an additional fee

Flowers After Hours

Saturday, March 8 – Step into a galactic adventure packed with campy vibes, interstellar charm, and eclectic experiences at our annual Flower Show after-hours dance party! Immerse yourself in an iridescent celebration with this year’s theme, “OUT OF THIS WORLD!” — an unforgettable night of cosmic celebration that blends the nostalgia of 80s and 90s pop culture with futuristic, space-age aesthetics. Dress in your boldest, most eccentric and daring best, and dance the night away among the gardens.

The evening will feature: A cosmic dance party, alien encounter photo ops, galaxy-inspired cocktails, and a space fashion show. Plus, music will be curated by SNACKTIME, the live band for “They Call it Late Night” with Jason Kelce on ESPN, and feature an incredible line-up of DJs: Muhammad Carr, Lady B and Touchtone, and Val Fleury.

Guests can explore all the Flower Show floral, garden, and landscape designs during the event and peruse the PHS Hamilton Horticourt plant competition and Artistic and Design galleries. This event is for guests 21 years of age and older. ID is required to enter. Hours are 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Purchase required.

Flower Show Tours

Early Morning Tours

Early Morning Tours, sponsored by PURE Insurance, are the best way to see the Flower Show – sharing two hours on the Show floor with an experienced tour guide ahead of public hours. You will learn about our exhibitors, how the gardens are made, tour the Hamilton Horticourt, and get up close to spectacular floral designs! All Early Morning Tour ticket holders are allowed to stay as long as they like following their tour. Early Morning Tours will be offered daily March 1 – 9. Tours will run 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Purchase required.

Early Morning Photography Tours

Start your day at The Flower Show with a personal, guided photography tour! This experience offers both novice and professional photographers the opportunity to capture the beauty of the Flower Show ahead of general admission hours. Listen to fascinating stories about the Show’s exhibits and get the behind-the-scenes scoop on how this historic Show comes together. Early Morning Photography Tours are led by expert photographers and Flower Show docents and will be offered daily from March 1 – 9. Tours will run 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Purchase required.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.tickets.phsonline.org. To stay up to date with the latest information on the 2025 Flower Show, please visit: www.phsonline.org/the-flower-show. For questions, please email: [email protected].