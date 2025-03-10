Transitional gardening: How to choose plants that can thrive moving from cold to warm weather

BPT

Keep your garden vibrant all season long with these cold weather-resistant plants.

As winter continues to keep temps fluctuating, many gardeners assume their work is done until spring. However, plenty of plants flourish in colder months, bringing color and texture to even the coldest winter landscapes. Whether you’re looking to brighten your outdoor space or maintain a thriving garden year-round, selecting the right winter-friendly plants is key to cold weather beauty and spring blossoms.

With the right plants and preparation, you can enjoy beautiful greenery and even colorful blooms throughout the coldest months. Proper planning also helps protect your landscape investments from seasonal damage.

Winter gardening facts

Cold-hardy plants can survive freezing temperatures — Certain species, like evergreens and hellebores, are built to endure harsh weather conditions.

Some flowers bloom even in winter — Plants like camellias and winter jasmine add pops of color to an otherwise dormant landscape.

Soil preparation is crucial — A layer of mulch insulates plant roots, helping them withstand frost.

Winter gardening requires less maintenance — With slower plant growth and fewer pests, winter landscapes are easier to manage than summer gardens.

Best winter-to-spring plants for your garden

Hellebores (Lenten Roses): These hardy perennials bloom in late winter, showcasing elegant pink, purple and white flowers.

Camellias: Their bright red and pink blooms appear in late fall and continue through early spring.

Winter Jasmine: Producing cheerful yellow flowers, this plant thrives even in freezing temperatures.

Pansies and Violas: These frost-resistant flowers add vibrant colors to flower beds and pots.

Evergreens (Holly, Boxwood, Juniper): Provide year-round structure and greenery, even in snow-covered landscapes.

Transitional flowers that will stay strong in spring

Transitional flowers that will stay strong in spring Crocus — One of the first signs of spring, these hardy flowers pop up even when there’s still a chill in the air. They come in purple, yellow and white.

Snowdrops — These delicate flowers often emerge while there’s still snow on the ground, making them perfect for the transition to spring.

Daffodils — Bright and cheerful, daffodils bloom early in the spring and are fairly cold-resistant.

Primrose — These early bloomers offer color in various shades, often starting in late winter or very early spring.

Cold-weather gardening tips

Choose the right plants — Look for native species or varieties bred for winter endurance.

Use mulch for insulation — A layer of mulch helps regulate soil temperature and protect roots.

Water before freezing temps — Moist soil retains heat better, reducing frost damage.

Provide wind protection — Strong winter winds can damage delicate plants, so consider placing windbreaks or using burlap wraps.

