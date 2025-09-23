Upgrade your home this fall

Why now is the time to replace an aging HVAC system

As cooler weather sets in, households across the country face a tough question: keep repairing their old heating and cooling systems or finally replace them with new ones.

While squeezing every penny out of an old unit might seem like a way to save money, experts caution that waiting can lead to higher costs, less comfort and missed opportunities for major savings.

The hidden cost of ‘just one more repair’

Older HVAC systems often need frequent service and those repair bills can add up. Bandage-type repairs on current units could lead to more surprise bills from repair people who usually do not offer financing plans. With contractor schedules filling up during peak seasons, a breakdown at the wrong time could mean long delays for repairs or replacements – leaving your home uncomfortable when you need it most.

Beyond the financial drain, there is the stress of dealing with an unexpected breakdown during extreme weather. Having to replace an HVAC system in the middle of a breakdown denies you the opportunity to shop around and purchase a system that best fits your home and needs.

Similarly, replacing an unreliable system with a newer model can provide consistent comfort, improved efficiency and financial predictability.

Fall is the ideal time for replacement

Fall is considered the “shoulder season” in the HVAC industry. Contractors generally have more availability than during the busy summer and winter months, which makes scheduling easier. With the more moderate weather conditions during fall, you may be more comfortable without heating or cooling while the new system is being installed. Acting in fall also avoids the risk of facing a system failure in the middle of a cold snap when demand is high and options may be limited.

Incentives can make upgrading more affordable

For a limited time, programs are available to help homeowners manage the cost of replacement. This fall, certain high-efficiency systems from Carrier qualify for rebates of up to $2,100 and financing plans with 0% APR for 60 months, giving families the ability to spread out payments without extra interest.

In addition, federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act offer homeowners tax credits – such as up to $2,000 back for installing a qualifying high-efficiency heat pump – further lowering the net cost. These IRA incentives are set to expire at the end of the year, making this fall the perfect time to upgrade.

Ensure comfort and efficiency during the holidays

The holiday season is a busy time and usually includes hosting loved ones. Guarantee your celebrations go off without a hitch and your guests stay warm and comfortable by replacing your old unit during the fall months.

Modern HVAC systems do more than heat and cool; they can help maintain balanced humidity, reduce drafts, improve air quality and eliminate uneven hot or cold spots throughout your home. Plus, the energy efficiency of your new heating and cooling system may help you save on monthly utility bills; savings you can put toward holiday shopping.

While it may be tempting to prolong the life of an old HVAC system, delaying replacement can end up being more expensive and stressful.

With incentives, financing and tax credits available this fall, planning ahead can help you save money and enjoy year-round comfort.

Learn more about rebates and financing plans by contacting your local, trusted expert at carrier.com/residential/en/us/find-a-dealer.

