Image

7:45 PM / Tuesday April 8, 2025

6 Apr 2025

20 staffers accused of abusing students or not reporting it at Pennsylvania charter school

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 6, 2025 Category: Local Posted by:

A sign stands outside the Chester Community Charter School on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Mingson Lau)

By Bruce Shipkowski

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHESTER, Pa. — Twenty staffers at a suburban Philadelphia charter school are facing charges related to the alleged physical abuse of students using painful, unapproved techniques to restrain and punish youths in a program meant to help them deal with emotional issues, authorities announced Monday.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the counts involve acts against 26 children in kindergarten through fifth grade at the Chester Community Charter School. Those charged are accused of physically abusing the students or failing to report suspected abuse.

The investigation by Chester police began after two parents complained to school officials in January that their children were afraid to attend the school due to fears of being placed in “holds” by school staff.

“This case is every parent’s nightmare. We send our children to school expecting the adults will keep them safe, not abuse them physically and emotionally,” Stollsteimer said. “Our investigation showed some staffers physically abusing children while other (adults) sat passively and watched. All the adults charged are equally guilty in failing to protect these children, some as young as 5 years old.”

The district attorney said the alleged abuse occurred in a program for children who required help with their emotions in dealing with school life, fellow students and other situations.

The police investigation determined that nine of the defendants used techniques to restrain and punish children in the school’s emotional support program, he said.

Stollsteimer said that included painful techniques such as pinching students on pressure points near their necks, holding students in restraints, placing them in holds with their arms crossed in front of them and having a knee applied to their back until the student was brought to the ground.

Many of these abuses were captured on surveillance camera footage obtained and reviewed by investigators, Stollsteimer said.

Those charged include several people employed by a private firm, Peak Performers Staffing. Stollsteimer said a company founder had offered the school assurances its staff was properly trained, but when investigators sought records documenting staff training in utilizing restraints and/or crisis prevention techniques, it was learned none of the company’s staff had completed the required training.

School officials confirmed to investigators that any use of a “safety hold” must be reported under state guidelines. But officials said no such holds were reported by the school during 2024, when many of the abusive acts were alleged to have taken place.

Nine people face multiple counts, including conspiracy, unlawful restraint, child endangerment and false imprisonment. The 11 others are charged with at least one count of failure to report child endangerment. All of the defendants are classified under state law as mandated reporters of suspected child abuse incidents.

A few of those charged were in custody as of Monday afternoon, and Stollsteimer said many others had made arrangements to surrender shortly.

Voice mail messages left Monday for the school administration office and at a phone number listed for Peak Performers Staffing were not returned. The school, though, released a statement saying it was fully cooperating with the police and had ended its contract with the company once school administrators learned there may have been possible violations of approved disciplinary methods.

School employees accused of taking part in the abuse were fired, according to the statement, while those who may have been aware of the alleged abuse were put on leave.

“As soon as school administrators learned that there was any possible violation of approved (disciplinary) methods, it took swift and decisive action to terminate the contractor,” the school statement said.

According to its website, the school was established in 1998 and now serves more than 4,000 students in the Chester-Upland school district in Delaware County, accounting for two-thirds of that district’s overall public school enrollment. It serves kindergarten through eighth grade on four campuses.

Related Posts

Universal Companies founder Kenny Gamble and Dr. Penny Nixon issue joint statement on school charter renewal recommendation Delaware County’s top prosecutor becomes fifth Democrat to run for Pennsylvania attorney general SCHOOL CLOSINGS Jan. 3, 2022
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Spring into financial security: Refresh your fraud awareness this season

March 16, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT As flowers bloom and the days grow longer, it’s the perfect time for...

Seniors

Coronary Artery Disease: Get ready for American Heart Month and get screened with the latest technology

February 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT Your heart beats about 100,000 times daily, bringing oxygen and nutrients to every...

Sports

The first test

April 8, 2025

Share Tweet Email Philadelphia Phillies’ Rafael Marchán, left, is tagged out at home on a double play...

Fur Babies Rule!

Festive foods for your dog this holiday season

December 23, 2024

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Bring on the list-making, gift-giving, party-going time of year. The holiday season...

Commentary

Guest Commentary: The power of economic boycotts — Part 2

March 9, 2025

Share Tweet Email North Carolina’s NAACP leader The Rev. William Barber speaks at a news conference on...

Health

Harness the power of walking: The benefits of being physically active

March 30, 2025

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES A walk isn’t just good for your body; it’s a simple, powerful...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff