2024 Fall Leaf Recycling Program

The Department of Sanitation’s 2024 Philly Leaf Recycling Program begins on November 4 and runs through December 21. The program is one of several services provided by the Department of Sanitation to honor the City’s ongoing commitment to recycling by helping to reduce the amount of materials that reach the waste stream. The program runs for seven weeks this year, as mechanical leaf collection will take place in the areas of Washington West and Society Hill.

During the seven-week program, mechanical leaf collection will be provided in areas known to have a heavy accumulation of leaves and multiple tree canopies. The mechanical leaf collection operation will include leaf blowers, mechanical sweepers, and leaf loaders. Crews will concentrate their efforts in designated boundaries each week, following a strategic schedule to maximize efficiency and productivity.

2024 Mechanical Leaf Collection Schedule:

Oak Lane & Frankford: November 4 – November 8

West: November 11 – November 15

Northeast: November 18 – November 22

Northeast: November 25 – November 29

South: December 2 – December 6

Northwest: December 9 – December 13

Northwest: December 16 – December 20

All leaves should be raked and ready for collection by 7:00 a.m. the day of mechanical collection. Rake leaves into the street by the curb’s edge (piling is not necessary).

If possible, move your vehicle to an off-street parking location on your scheduled collection day, so crews can remove leaves along the curb line.

Residents in mechanical areas can also drop off bagged leaves.

Mechanical collection crews will visit routes only once. Residents are urged to sweep and bag any remaining leaves and set out for collection on trash day or take to any bagged drop-off locations or Sanitation Convenience Center.

Bagged leaves may be taken to any of the City’s six Sanitation Convenience Centers, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

West Philadelphia 3033 S. 63rd Street (63rd & Passyunk Ave.)

Northwest Philadelphia Domino Lane and Umbria Street

Northeast Philadelphia State Road and Ashburner Street

North Philadelphia 2601 W. Glenwood Avenue

Port Richmond Delaware Avenue & Wheatsheaf Lane

West Philadelphia 5100 Grays Ave.

Bagged leaf drop-off will also be offered city-wide on the following Saturdays only at 13 locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

November 9

November 23

December 7

December 14

December 21

Bagged Leaf Drop-Off Locations:

15th & Bigler Sts. (South Philadelphia)

43rd & Powelton Sts. (West Philadelphia)

4800 Wayne Ave. (Happy Hollow Rec Center, Germantown)

54th & Woodbine Ave. (West Philadelphia)

7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec Center, Northeast)

American & Thompson Sts. (North Philadelphia)

Broad & Christian Sts. (South Philadelphia)

Castor & Foulkrod Sts. (Frankford)

Cathedral St. & Ridge Ave. (Northwest)

Corinthian & Poplar Sts. (North Philadelphia)

Graver Lane & Seminole St. (Northwest)

Pennway St & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec Center, Northeast)

Washington La & Ardleigh St. (Northwest)

Follow these tips for bagged leaf collection: