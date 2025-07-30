2025 Urban Agriculture Tour makes stop in Philadelphia, highlights investments in expanding ag apprenticeship training, access to fresh food

Pa. State Rep. Regina G. Young (D- 185th Dist.) and Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker speak with each other during a recent visit to Sankofa Farm at Bartram’s Garden in Philadelphia as part of the Shapiro administration’s 2025 Urban Agriculture Tour.

(Photo/pa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — On July 17, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker continued the Shapiro administration’s 2025 Urban Agriculture Tour in Philadelphia. The tour stopped at Sankofa Farm at Bartram’s Garden, where investments under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s leadership are feeding the future of Philadelphia neighborhoods through career training for young adults.

“Young people across Pennsylvania are receiving priceless life skills, confidence, and in some cases, starting their careers debt-free, with stellar credentials and top-notch experience through the seeds planted when we invest together in urban agriculture,” Redding said. “Those seeds — planted by Shapiro administration investments and cultivated by strong community partnerships with visionary leaders like those at Sankofa Farm — will yield a harvest of transformed communities for years to come.”

Redding and other administration leaders are crossing the state, meeting dynamic Pennsylvanians who are working to increase fresh food access in areas where it is scarce; break down racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic barriers; and overcome historical inequities to grow opportunities for their communities to thrive.

(Photo/pa.gov)

In April 2025, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry awarded John Bartram Association $399,533 to create and pilot an 18-month registered apprenticeship at Sankofa Farm to equip young adults for agriculture careers. The grant was part of a $6.6 million investment to expand career opportunities in agriculture, health care, and information technology.

“Agriculture plays an integral role in Pennsylvania’s economy, and through this strategic investment in Sankofa Community Farm, the Shapiro administration is taking meaningful action to build a more inclusive and innovative agricultural workforce,” Walker said. “This new apprenticeship builds on the farm’s nationally recognized, accredited youth workforce model rooted in African Diaspora cultural traditions and food justice. I look forward to seeing all Sankofa will continue to accomplish in the ever-growing world of urban agriculture.”

Sec. Redding kicked off the tour last week at Bidwell Training Center in Pittsburgh, where a high-tech greenhouse expansion funded through a historic Agricultural Innovation Grant is underway, and urban students are training for in-demand culinary and horticulture careers, earning valuable experience, credentials, and a free education with support through the state budget.

The tour also visited the Work2Ride Program at Chamounix Stables in West Fairmount Park, where Philadelphia youth build confidence, discipline, and leadership through animal care, barn management, and equestrian sports. A $500,000 Shapiro administration investment through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is helping to renovate the equestrian center and stable.

Pa. State Sen. Sharif Street (D-3rd Dist.) Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding walk together during a recent visit to at Sankofa Farm at Bartram’s Garden in Philadelphia as part of the Shapiro administration’s 2025 Urban Agriculture Tour. (Photo/pa.gov)

This February, the governor announced the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation grants, a $10 million investment in 88 ag businesses in 46 Pennsylvania counties to fund state-of-the-art agricultural technologies that agriculture businesses and their workers need to compete and succeed.

In March 2025, the administration announced a $500,000 investment in Pennsylvania Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants in 10 counties to help address longstanding challenges in city neighborhoods.

Pennsylvania has invested more than $3.2 million in urban agriculture through the program, one of many Pennsylvania Farm Bill grants and initiatives, since 2019. In total, 160 Urban Ag projects in 19 counties are expanding fresh food access in locations often served by a single convenience store.

Funded projects include greenhouses, off-grid energy and water systems, cold storage, and tools to expand the reach of organizations that feed economic, community, and personal growth through agriculture. Three of Pennsylvania’s 13 registered agriculture apprenticeship programs, and two of four registered pre-apprenticeship programs in agriculture were approved under the administration. Shapiro proposed continuing these “earn-while-you-learn” investments and many others, as well as increasing support to keep Pennsylvania a national leader in agriculture in his 2025-26 budget.

The governor’s budget proposes investing: