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12:17 AM / Thursday October 29, 2026

26 Oct 2026

2026 General Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

October 26, 2026 Category: Local Posted by:

Despite its national focus as one of what some are calling the most critical midterm elections in American history — the race for all U.S. Representatives — the 2026 General Election is also an important referendum on local and state races.

Additionally, Pennsylvanians will vote in the gubernatorial, General Assembly, and several state senatorial races this year.
Pennsylvania’s state senators — 50 in total – are elected to four-year terms. Its 203 state representatives are elected to two-year terms.

All eyes on Pennsylvania
As a so-called swing state, all eyes are usually on Pennsylvania’s political races – especially during midterm and presidential election years. Midterm elections are often viewed as a snapshot of the political landscape for the incumbent president and majority party at the time, setting the tone for the remaining two years of their terms. The midterm election result also provides some insight into what voters want in a prospective presidential candidate.

In recent years, other states have shared that distinction, including many who have been more closely watched for the first time in the South, Midwest and West. Rapidly changing demographics, coupled with many voters remaining unaffiliated with any one party, make election outcomes less predictable than they used to be. In addition to misinformation and disinformation fueled by technology, Super PACs have weaponized campaign rhetoric in ways that were never possible before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision was handed down in 2010.

The ultimate power and civic responsibility
A powerful federal government can often be checked at the local and state level. In periods of chaos at the federal level — such as what we are experiencing now as a nation — it often falls to state governing bodies to provide that check. Who we choose as our local representatives matters, but what matters more is the power of the vote and the democratic process itself. The importance of post-election diligence in holding elected officials accountable is undoubtedly one of our greatest civic duties, but thorough candidate research before elections — or reelections — is probably more important than ever in the current political climate.

Ballot question time
There are two questions on the ballot. The Philadelphia City Commissioners office has provided statements to explain each question’s implications on their website.:

Question #1, submitted to the voters by: Bill No. 260457 (became law June 23, 2026); Resolution No. 260467 (adopted June 4, 2026)
Ballot Question: Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the City’s contracting procedures to allow for bid preferences and set asides for small businesses; modify the threshold and standards for contracts that can be set aside for small and local businesses; and grant the Procurement Department and the City Solicitor discretion on bond requirements for certain construction projects?
Statement: The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. The Charter is the City’s constitution. A “yes” vote means the Charter would be amended so the City can give contracting preferences to small businesses and expand them for local businesses for City-funded projects.

Question #2, submitted to the voters by: Bill No. 260264-A (became law June 23, 2026); Resolution No. 260270 (adopted June 11, 2026)
Ballot Question: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish and define the functions of Creative Philadelphia, an office headed by the Chief Cultural Officer to promote the City’s arts, culture, and creative economy sector?
Statement: The City’s Home Rule Charter is the document that sets up the framework of City government. The Charter is the City’s constitution. The City operates an office focused on arts and culture in Philadelphia called Creative Philadelphia. The office works to increase public access to arts and culture, support creative communities, and celebrate Philadelphia’s cultural resources. If you vote “yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve of making Creative Philadelphia a formal part of the government under the City’s Charter.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person. The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received is also November 3 at 8 p.m. For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.

Candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor (vote for the candidates of one party)

Democratic Party

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis
(incumbents)
Website: www.joshshapiro.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoshShapiroPA
Twitter/X: @JoshShapiroPA
Instagram: @joshshapiropa

Republican Party

Stacy Garrity
Website: www.garrityforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GarrityForPA
Twitter/X: @GarrityForPA
Instagram: @stacyforpa

Jason Richey
Website: www.richeyforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JasonRicheyforPa
Instagram: @jasonricheyforpa
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@jasonricheypa

Libertarian Party

Ken Krawchuk (governor)
Website: www.kenk4pa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KenK4Pa
Twitter/X: @kenk4pa

John Thomas (lieutenant governor)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/John-Thomas-for-Lieutenant-Governor/100090842456490/
Twitter/X: @JohnThomasPA
Instagram: @johnthomaspa

U. S. Congressional Contests

2nd District

Democratic Party

Brendan F. Boyle (incumbent)
Website: www.voteboyle.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/brendan.boyle.7165
Twitter/X: @RepBrendanBoyle
Instagram: @repbrendanboyle

Republican Party

Jessica Arriaga
Website: www.jessforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Jessica-Arriaga/61586313816557
Instagram: @jessicaarriaga4philly

3rd District

Democratic Party

Chris Rabb
Website: www.chrisrabb.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrisrabbCD03
Twitter/X: @chrisrabb
Instagram: @chrisrabb

Independent Party

Dennis Mahoney
Website: www.mahoneyforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Dennis-Mahoney-for-Congress/61591219070719
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@mahoneyforcongress
Instagram: @mahoneyforcongress

Fifth District

Democratic Party

Mary Gay Scanlon
Facebook: www.facebook.com/marygayscanlon
Twitter/X: @marygayscanlon
Instagram: @scanlonforcongress

Republican Party

Nick Manganaro
Website: www.manganaro4congress.net

Candidates for Pennsylvania General Assembly
State Senate Candidates

2nd District

Democratic Party

Christine M. Tartaglione (incumbent)
Website: www.senatortartaglione.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SenatorTinaTartaglione
Instagram: @senator_tartaglione

4th District

Democratic Party

Art Haywood (incumbent)
Website: www.haywoodstatesenate.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtHaywoodforSenate
Twitter/X: @SenatorHaywood
Instagram: @senatorarthaywood

Republican Party

Todd Johnson
Website: www.friendsoftoddjohnson.godaddysites.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Friends-of-Todd-Johnson/100085006827880/

8th District

Democratic Party

Anthony Hardy Williams (incumbent)
Website: www.senatoranthonyhwilliams.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthony.h.williams
Instagram: @senator_anthonyhwilliams

State House Candidates

10th District

Democratic Party

Amen Brown (incumbent)
Website: www.amenforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmenForPhilly
Twitter/X: www.x.com/AmenForPhilly
Instagram: @amenforphilly

170th District

Democratic Party

Rob Gurtcheff
Website: www.robgurtcheff4philly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rob-Gurtcheff-4-Philly/61582168496085
Instagram: @rg_4_philly

Republican Party

Martina White (incumbent)
Website: www.votemartina.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteMartinaPA
Twitter/X: @VoteMartinaPA
Instagram: @votemartinapa

172nd District

Democratic Party

Sean Dougherty (incumbent)
Website: www.seanforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SeanDoughertyForPA
Twitter/X: @SeanforPA172

173rd District

Democratic Party

Pat Gallagher
Website: www.palegis.us/house/members/bio/1978/rep-gallagher
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Pat-Gallagher-for-State-Representative/100080256773045

Republican Party

Bill Griffin
Website: www.electbillgriffin.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectBillGriffin
Instagram: @electbillgriffin

174th District

Democratic Party

Ed Neilson
Website: www.edneilson.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepNeilson

175th District

Democratic Party

Marylouise Isaacson (incumbent)
Website: www.maryisaacson.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mary4StateRep
Instagram: @maryissacsonpa

177th District

Democratic Party

Joe Hohenstein (incumbent)
Website: www.votehohenstein.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJoeHohenstein

Republican Party

Robyn Bird
Website: www.voterobynbird.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterobynbird
Instagram: @voterobynbird

179th District

Democratic Party

Jason T. Dawkins (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/dawkins
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDawkins

180th District

Democratic Party

Jose A. Giral (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Giral
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepGiral

181st District

Democratic Party

Malcolm Kenyatta (incumbent)
Website: www.malcolmkenyatta.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/malcolmforpa
Twitter/X: @malcolmkenyatta
TikTok: @malcolmkenyatta
Instagram: @MalcolmForPA

182nd District

Democratic Party

Ben Waxman (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Waxman
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBenWaxman
Instagram: @repbwaxman

184th District

Democratic Party

Elizabeth Fiedler (incumbent)
Website: www.elizabethfiedler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepFiedler
Twitter/X: @RepFiedler
Instagram: @eliz_fiedler

185th District

Democratic Party

Regina Young (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/young/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepReginaYoung
Twitter/X: @RepReginaYoung
TikTok: @repreginayoung
Instagram: @repreginayoung

186th District

Democratic Party

Jordan Harris (incumbent)
Website: www.jordanharrisforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepJordanHarris
TikTok: @repjordanharris
Instagram: @jordanaharris

188th District

Democratic Party

Rick Krajewski
Website: www.rickforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RickforPhilly
Instagram: @rickforwestphilly

190th District

Democratic Party

Roni Green (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Green
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepRoniGreen

191st District

Democratic Party

Joanna E. McClinton (incumbent)
Website: www.mcclintonforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Joanna4PA
Twitter/X: @Joanna4PA
TikTok: @repmcclinton
Instagram: @joanna_mcclinton

192nd District

Democratic Party

Morgan Cephas (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/cephas
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepCephas

Republican Party

Tiffany Vann Brown
Website: www.tiffanyforstaterep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tiffanyforstaterep
Twitter/X: @TiffanyForPhila
Instagram: @tiffanyforstaterep

194th District

Democratic Party

Tarik Khan (incumbent)
Website: www.tarikforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TarikForPA
Instagram: @tarikforpa

195th District

Democratic Party

Sierra McNeil
Website: www.sierraforpa.com
Instagram: @sierraforpa

197th District

Democratic Party

Danilo Burgos (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Burgos
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBurgos
Instagram: @repburgos

198th District

Democratic Party

Darisha K. Parker (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Parker
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDarisha
Instagram: @repdarishaparker

200th District

Democratic Party

Chris Johnson
Website: www.chrisjohnsonpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Chris-Johnson-for-State-Representative/61586354141148
Instagram: @chrisjohnsonpa

201st District

Democratic Party

Andre D. Carroll (incumbent)
Website: www.andredcarroll.com
Instagram: @andredcarroll

202nd District

Democratic Party

Jared Solomon (incumbent)
Website: www.jaredsolomon.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JaredSolomonPA
Instagram: @jaredgsolomon

203rd District

Democratic Party

Anthony Bellmon (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Bellmon
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBellmon
Instagram: @bellmonforpa

SAMPLE BALLOT

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