2026 General Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

Despite its national focus as one of what some are calling the most critical midterm elections in American history — the race for all U.S. Representatives — the 2026 General Election is also an important referendum on local and state races.

Additionally, Pennsylvanians will vote in the gubernatorial, General Assembly, and several state senatorial races this year.

Pennsylvania’s state senators — 50 in total – are elected to four-year terms. Its 203 state representatives are elected to two-year terms.

All eyes on Pennsylvania

As a so-called swing state, all eyes are usually on Pennsylvania’s political races – especially during midterm and presidential election years. Midterm elections are often viewed as a snapshot of the political landscape for the incumbent president and majority party at the time, setting the tone for the remaining two years of their terms. The midterm election result also provides some insight into what voters want in a prospective presidential candidate.

In recent years, other states have shared that distinction, including many who have been more closely watched for the first time in the South, Midwest and West. Rapidly changing demographics, coupled with many voters remaining unaffiliated with any one party, make election outcomes less predictable than they used to be. In addition to misinformation and disinformation fueled by technology, Super PACs have weaponized campaign rhetoric in ways that were never possible before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision was handed down in 2010.

The ultimate power and civic responsibility

A powerful federal government can often be checked at the local and state level. In periods of chaos at the federal level — such as what we are experiencing now as a nation — it often falls to state governing bodies to provide that check. Who we choose as our local representatives matters, but what matters more is the power of the vote and the democratic process itself. The importance of post-election diligence in holding elected officials accountable is undoubtedly one of our greatest civic duties, but thorough candidate research before elections — or reelections — is probably more important than ever in the current political climate.

Ballot question time

There are two questions on the ballot. The Philadelphia City Commissioners office has provided statements to explain each question’s implications on their website.:

Question #1, submitted to the voters by: Bill No. 260457 (became law June 23, 2026); Resolution No. 260467 (adopted June 4, 2026)

Ballot Question: Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the City’s contracting procedures to allow for bid preferences and set asides for small businesses; modify the threshold and standards for contracts that can be set aside for small and local businesses; and grant the Procurement Department and the City Solicitor discretion on bond requirements for certain construction projects?

Statement: The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. The Charter is the City’s constitution. A “yes” vote means the Charter would be amended so the City can give contracting preferences to small businesses and expand them for local businesses for City-funded projects.

Question #2, submitted to the voters by: Bill No. 260264-A (became law June 23, 2026); Resolution No. 260270 (adopted June 11, 2026)

Ballot Question: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish and define the functions of Creative Philadelphia, an office headed by the Chief Cultural Officer to promote the City’s arts, culture, and creative economy sector?

Statement: The City’s Home Rule Charter is the document that sets up the framework of City government. The Charter is the City’s constitution. The City operates an office focused on arts and culture in Philadelphia called Creative Philadelphia. The office works to increase public access to arts and culture, support creative communities, and celebrate Philadelphia’s cultural resources. If you vote “yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve of making Creative Philadelphia a formal part of the government under the City’s Charter.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person. The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received is also November 3 at 8 p.m. For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.

Candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor (vote for the candidates of one party)

Democratic Party

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis

(incumbents)

Website: www.joshshapiro.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoshShapiroPA

Twitter/X: @JoshShapiroPA

Instagram: @joshshapiropa

Republican Party

Stacy Garrity

Website: www.garrityforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GarrityForPA

Twitter/X: @GarrityForPA

Instagram: @stacyforpa

Jason Richey

Website: www.richeyforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JasonRicheyforPa

Instagram: @jasonricheyforpa

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@jasonricheypa

Libertarian Party

Ken Krawchuk (governor)

Website: www.kenk4pa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KenK4Pa

Twitter/X: @kenk4pa

John Thomas (lieutenant governor)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/John-Thomas-for-Lieutenant-Governor/100090842456490/

Twitter/X: @JohnThomasPA

Instagram: @johnthomaspa

U. S. Congressional Contests

2nd District

Democratic Party

Brendan F. Boyle (incumbent)

Website: www.voteboyle.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/brendan.boyle.7165

Twitter/X: @RepBrendanBoyle

Instagram: @repbrendanboyle

Republican Party

Jessica Arriaga

Website: www.jessforcongress.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Jessica-Arriaga/61586313816557

Instagram: @jessicaarriaga4philly

3rd District

Democratic Party

Chris Rabb

Website: www.chrisrabb.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrisrabbCD03

Twitter/X: @chrisrabb

Instagram: @chrisrabb

Independent Party

Dennis Mahoney

Website: www.mahoneyforcongress.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Dennis-Mahoney-for-Congress/61591219070719

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@mahoneyforcongress

Instagram: @mahoneyforcongress

Fifth District

Democratic Party

Mary Gay Scanlon

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marygayscanlon

Twitter/X: @marygayscanlon

Instagram: @scanlonforcongress

Republican Party

Nick Manganaro

Website: www.manganaro4congress.net

Candidates for Pennsylvania General Assembly

State Senate Candidates

2nd District

Democratic Party

Christine M. Tartaglione (incumbent)

Website: www.senatortartaglione.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SenatorTinaTartaglione

Instagram: @senator_tartaglione

4th District

Democratic Party

Art Haywood (incumbent)

Website: www.haywoodstatesenate.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtHaywoodforSenate

Twitter/X: @SenatorHaywood

Instagram: @senatorarthaywood

Republican Party

Todd Johnson

Website: www.friendsoftoddjohnson.godaddysites.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Friends-of-Todd-Johnson/100085006827880/

8th District

Democratic Party

Anthony Hardy Williams (incumbent)

Website: www.senatoranthonyhwilliams.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthony.h.williams

Instagram: @senator_anthonyhwilliams

State House Candidates

10th District

Democratic Party

Amen Brown (incumbent)

Website: www.amenforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmenForPhilly

Twitter/X: www.x.com/AmenForPhilly

Instagram: @amenforphilly

170th District

Democratic Party

Rob Gurtcheff

Website: www.robgurtcheff4philly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rob-Gurtcheff-4-Philly/61582168496085

Instagram: @rg_4_philly

Republican Party

Martina White (incumbent)

Website: www.votemartina.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteMartinaPA

Twitter/X: @VoteMartinaPA

Instagram: @votemartinapa

172nd District

Democratic Party

Sean Dougherty (incumbent)

Website: www.seanforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SeanDoughertyForPA

Twitter/X: @SeanforPA172

173rd District

Democratic Party

Pat Gallagher

Website: www.palegis.us/house/members/bio/1978/rep-gallagher

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Pat-Gallagher-for-State-Representative/100080256773045

Republican Party

Bill Griffin

Website: www.electbillgriffin.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectBillGriffin

Instagram: @electbillgriffin

174th District

Democratic Party

Ed Neilson

Website: www.edneilson.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepNeilson

175th District

Democratic Party

Marylouise Isaacson (incumbent)

Website: www.maryisaacson.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mary4StateRep

Instagram: @maryissacsonpa

177th District

Democratic Party

Joe Hohenstein (incumbent)

Website: www.votehohenstein.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJoeHohenstein

Republican Party

Robyn Bird

Website: www.voterobynbird.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterobynbird

Instagram: @voterobynbird

179th District

Democratic Party

Jason T. Dawkins (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/dawkins

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDawkins

180th District

Democratic Party

Jose A. Giral (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Giral

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepGiral

181st District

Democratic Party

Malcolm Kenyatta (incumbent)

Website: www.malcolmkenyatta.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/malcolmforpa

Twitter/X: @malcolmkenyatta

TikTok: @malcolmkenyatta

Instagram: @MalcolmForPA

182nd District

Democratic Party

Ben Waxman (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Waxman

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBenWaxman

Instagram: @repbwaxman

184th District

Democratic Party

Elizabeth Fiedler (incumbent)

Website: www.elizabethfiedler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepFiedler

Twitter/X: @RepFiedler

Instagram: @eliz_fiedler

185th District

Democratic Party

Regina Young (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/young/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepReginaYoung

Twitter/X: @RepReginaYoung

TikTok: @repreginayoung

Instagram: @repreginayoung

186th District

Democratic Party

Jordan Harris (incumbent)

Website: www.jordanharrisforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepJordanHarris

TikTok: @repjordanharris

Instagram: @jordanaharris

188th District

Democratic Party

Rick Krajewski

Website: www.rickforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RickforPhilly

Instagram: @rickforwestphilly

190th District

Democratic Party

Roni Green (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Green

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepRoniGreen

191st District

Democratic Party

Joanna E. McClinton (incumbent)

Website: www.mcclintonforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Joanna4PA

Twitter/X: @Joanna4PA

TikTok: @repmcclinton

Instagram: @joanna_mcclinton

192nd District

Democratic Party

Morgan Cephas (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/cephas

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepCephas

Republican Party

Tiffany Vann Brown

Website: www.tiffanyforstaterep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tiffanyforstaterep

Twitter/X: @TiffanyForPhila

Instagram: @tiffanyforstaterep

194th District

Democratic Party

Tarik Khan (incumbent)

Website: www.tarikforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TarikForPA

Instagram: @tarikforpa

195th District

Democratic Party

Sierra McNeil

Website: www.sierraforpa.com

Instagram: @sierraforpa

197th District

Democratic Party

Danilo Burgos (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Burgos

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBurgos

Instagram: @repburgos

198th District

Democratic Party

Darisha K. Parker (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Parker

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDarisha

Instagram: @repdarishaparker

200th District

Democratic Party

Chris Johnson

Website: www.chrisjohnsonpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Chris-Johnson-for-State-Representative/61586354141148

Instagram: @chrisjohnsonpa

201st District

Democratic Party

Andre D. Carroll (incumbent)

Website: www.andredcarroll.com

Instagram: @andredcarroll

202nd District

Democratic Party

Jared Solomon (incumbent)

Website: www.jaredsolomon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JaredSolomonPA

Instagram: @jaredgsolomon

203rd District

Democratic Party

Anthony Bellmon (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Bellmon

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBellmon

Instagram: @bellmonforpa

SAMPLE BALLOT