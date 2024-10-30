$30 million is now available for the Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grants program administered by the Office of Public Safety

Interested organizations can apply for three grants designed to address Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.

The application process for the Philadelphia Office of Public Safety’s (OPS) Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grants (AVCPG) is now open. With a new, streamlined application procedure, interested organizations can now review the requirements for and apply to the most suitable AVCPG in one place.

The City of Philadelphia Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grants are comprised of three grants: the Targeted Community Investment Grant (TCIG), the Community Capacity Grant (CCG), and the Community Expansion Grant (CEG). To date, the Office of Public Safety has funded over 200 organizations since the program’s founding in 2019.

TCIG funds community-based violence prevention programs and activities that improve public safety, increase opportunities for self-development and care, and build a stronger sense of community throughout neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence. Grant awards range from $1,500 to $50,000.

The Community Capacity Grant is a new grant level for experienced TCIG grantees who have shown excellence during the granting process. CCG grantees will be awarded between $50,000 and $100,000 and have access to customized training to assist them in sustainably scaling up their operations. The application is by invitation only.

CEG directly funds and supports organizations that are focused on reducing violence through trauma-informed healing and restorative practices, as well as safe havens and mentorship. Grant awards are between $100,000 and $1,000,000.

This year, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration, in partnership with Philadelphia City Council, invested a historic $30 million into the grant program.

“The City’s Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grants are a testament to what can be achieved when the city invests in our communities and the people working on the ground to make our city safe,” Parker said. “That’s why my administration is investing $30 million into our community violence prevention and intervention organizations, and it is why I am committed to making the Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grants a regular part of my administration’s operating budget. I will continue to work closely with Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer and his team to make sure this program is a success.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend an AVCPG virtual information session. Registration is currently open for the following dates at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErc-mppzgqHtYwqwe3dVnM-3G2TOSVYGsG#/registration:

October 29, 2024, 6:30 p.m.

October 31, 2024, 12 p.m.

November 5, 2024, 12 p.m.

November 7, 2024, 6:30 p.m.

November 12, 2024, 12 p.m.

November 14, 2024, 6:30 p.m.

To ensure a successful application submittal, the City recommends applicants note the following schedule for application submission, review, and award:

Application Period: October 15, 2024 – November 18, 2024

Review Period: November 19, 2024 – December 15, 2024

Announcement of Grants: December 16, 2024

Programming Periods:

January 15, 2025 –December 15, 2025 (CEG)

March 17, 2025 – December 15, 2025(CCG)

June 2, 2025 – September 23, 2025(TCIG)

“I am looking forward to this coming cohort of Anti-Violence Community Partnership grantees,” Geer said. “Our dedicated AVCPG management team has built a robust system of support and accountability for our grantees, and I’m confident in our ability to steward these public dollars with integrity and compassion for our communities most impacted by gun violence.”

Organizations looking to learn more about the Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grants should email: [email protected] .