$8.6 million renovation begins at Philadelphia’s oldest recreation center, Happy Hollow Playground in Germantown

On November 21, Mayor Cherelle Parker, city officials, Councilmember Cindy Bass (D-8th Dist.), State Reps. Darisha Parker (D- 198th Dist.) and Jordan A. Harris (D-186th Dist.), State Senator Sharif Street (D-3rd Dist.), and community members gathered to break ground on an $8.6 million investment in Happy Hollow Playground.

“Happy Hollow began as a gift – one Philadelphian’s way of giving back to her city – and, for more than a century, this site has nurtured generations of Germantown families,” Parker said. “By restoring this site, we’re not just preserving history; we’re living up to it. We’re showing that when we work together as one Philly, we can build on our city’s legacy and deliver on its promise.”

Originally built in 1911 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Happy Hollow was established after banker E.W. Clark purchased old quarry land and gifted it back to the City. His wife chose the name “Happy Hollow,” inspired by both its setting in a hollow surrounded by tall bluffs and the joy it would bring to neighborhood children. Now, more than a century later, the site will receive its first-ever full roof replacement, along with comprehensive upgrades to improve safety, accessibility, and community use.

“This project is an investment in our kids, families, and a historic building that has served Germantown for generations,” said Councilmember Cindy Bass (D-8th Dist.). “I am proud to represent a community that fights for their neighbors and their community, and look forward to seeing this project through.”

The $8.6 million renovation project includes:

• Full roof replacement

• ADA upgrades, including a new ramp, elevators, and accessible restrooms

• New playground and spray ground

• Refinished basketball courts and pavement games

• New computer lab, kitchen, storage, and boxing rooms

• Site lighting, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical replacement

• Renovated interior and exterior building elements

• Security camera installation

“By restoring this historic space and adding modern amenities, we look ahead to another 100 years of service,” said Aparna Palantino, deputy managing director, Capital Program Office. “Without our funding partners, this renovation would not be possible.”

In addition to Rebuild funding, supported by the City’s sugary beverage tax and the William Penn Foundation’s historic $100 million gift to the Rebuild program, Happy Hollow received over $2 million in state and federal grants, including:

$1 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP)

$200,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Local Share Account (LSA) program

$100,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP)

“Happy Hollow has been a staple in Germantown for more than a century; the restoration is an investment in our community that preserves our past while shaping our future,” said Darisha Parker, Pennsylvania State Representative (198th District). “I’m always happy to help secure state funding to support neighborhood projects that will uplift and empower our community.”

The project also received an $830,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Innovation & Technology to support building improvements, including the construction of a new state-of-the-art computer lab and gaming room.

“The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority grant highlights the Administration’s collaborative investment in our community and allows us to transform Happy Hollow into a North Philly digital access hub with high-speed broadband, free Wi-Fi, and a cutting-edge computer and esports lab,” said Melissa Scott, chief information officer, Office of Innovation and Technology. “When this project is complete, 20,000 local residents will have access to the digital resources and tools they need to learn, work, and thrive in Philadelphia.”

Happy Hollow’s facility consists of three main rooms, including a computer lab, boxing room, and multipurpose space. Since the site opened, Happy Hollow has provided a wide range of programming with classes ranging from cooking to art and gardening.

“Happy Hollow has always been more than just a building – it’s been a home for programming that changes lives. From boxing and cooking classes to art and gardening, generations of young people have found their voice and their purpose here,” said Susan Slawson, commissioner, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. “This renovation ensures that Philadelphia Parks & Recreation can continue delivering the programs families rely on, while creating new opportunities for the next generation to learn, grow, and lead.”