A conversation with PECO Energy’s Patricia King

By Raymond Jones

The SUN recently sat down with Patricia King, Manager of Community Engagement at PECO. We discussed LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), amidst uncertainty surrounding federal funding from Washington.

SUN: What is LIHEAP?

Patricia King: The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program is a free federal grant assistance program for low-income residents based on family size/income eligibility. Income eligibility is based on the federal government’s determined poverty level. For example, a family of four making $3,900 per month or less, can qualify for LIHEAP assistance.

SUN: What is a misconception some may have about LIHEAP customers?

Patricia King: One of the core misconceptions about recipients of LIHEAP is that there is an entitlement or ‘’handout” factor for individuals who receive the support. Nothing could be [further] from the truth. Most of our customers are hard-working people, some working two or three low-income jobs to make ends meet. I have often used the example that, unfortunately, there are more underpaying jobs than jobs paying extremely higher wages. So, we are glad to support people on the challenging pay scale that need financial support — at no fault of their own.

Additionally, we offer support all year around through the Customer Assistance Programs (CAP). To financially eligible customers, an affordable monthly payment is determined by income, not by utility usage. For more information on CAP, go online at: www.PECO.com/help for the application.

SUN: How long has the LIHEAP program been around and how much money in grants did the program allocate last year?

Patricia King: LIHEAP started under the Ronald Reagan Administration. Just to provide some context for the help that working families receive, last year, LIHEAP allocated over 17 million in grants to over 38,000 customers. The program for this fiscal cycle began in November of last year and will end April 4th of 2025. We ask that if you think you need grant support, contact us before you experience a crisis.

SUN: Are there any initiatives or upcoming events the public should be aware of?

Patricia King: Yes. March 4 and 5 are LIHEAP ACTION DAYS. My colleagues and I, representing PECO, will lobby House and Senate members of Congress in Washington, DC on the importance of continued funding for LIHEAP dollars. This is critical work, because LIHEAP funding costs about 5.1 billion for the entire country. Pennsylvania receives the third largest piece of that funding pie after New York and California.

SUN: With the new Trump administration in place, do you anticipate any disruption in the support of the program?

Patricia King: Well, we must petition for funding every year, given that the LIHEAP dollars are not automatically renewed. We are concerned because of conversations around discretionary priorities that the current administration has articulated. So, we are concerned but hopeful. My outreach on Capitol Hill in March will give us an opportunity to stress the importance of the program and the many, many constituents in Congressional districts throughout the country that depend on utility funding support.

SUN: How do people apply for LIHEAP?

Patricia King: Individuals looking to receive possible LIHEAP grant support should feel free to do one of the following: Call the LIHEAP Hotline at: 1-800-34-HELP 4.

You can also visit the PECO website at: www.peco.com/liheap.