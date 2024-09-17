Image

10:15 PM / Tuesday September 17, 2024

17 Sep 2024

A Philadelphia officer has died of his injuries from a June shooting

September 17, 2024

This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia police officer has died of his wounds, nearly three months after being shot in the neck after stopping a vehicle while on duty, city officials said.

Officer Jaime Roman, 31, who spent 80 days in intensive care without regaining consciousness, died Tuesday night. Roman leaves behind a wife, a 7-year-old daughter, and a 4-year-old son. He had been with the department for nearly seven years.

In a statement released Wednesday, the department said the driver was removing personal belongings from the vehicle in the city’s Kensington neighborhood on June 22 when Roman noticed an empty holster on the floorboard.

The driver, Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, 36, of Philadelphia, then ran away, and Roman and his partner chased after him, city police said.

Rodriguez Vazquez “then turned and fired three shots,” hitting Roman, according to police.

Rodriguez Vazquez forced his way into a home, where police arrested him.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said murder charges would be filed against Rodriguez Vazquez.

Rodriguez Vazquez was previously charged with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and other counts. George Jackson, a spokesperson for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which represents Rodriguez Vazquez, declined to comment Wednesday.

Fellow officers stood outside Temple University Hospital to honor Roman Tuesday night as a vehicle drove his body to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Cherelle Parker vowed to “not allow his death to be in vain” and ordered city flags to be flown at half-staff.

Department leaders at the news conference remembered Roman as a vibrant person who could light up a room, and who had always wanted to be a police officer.

