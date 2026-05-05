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6:33 PM / Friday May 8, 2026

5 May 2026

Annual Dr. Constance E. Clayton Scholarship Reception and Fundraiser held April 18

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May 5, 2026 Category: Local Posted by:

Luncheon attendees and honorees take a photo together.


Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated gathered on April 18 for the annual Dr. Constance E. Clayton Scholarship Reception and Fundraiser held at Temple University, first established in

Pictured (from left): Dr. Tony Watlington, superintendent, School District of Philadelphia; Dr. Monika W. Shealey, dean, Temple University School of Education; and Dr. Penny Nixon, CEO/superintendent, Universal Charter Schools. (Photos/Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.)

Dr. Constance E. Clayton, a Delta Sigma Theta member and Temple alumna, was the first Black and female superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. In her honor, the fund seeks to support educators whose careers embody equity and community service.

Honored at the event was the 2026 Dr. Constance E. Clayton Urban Education Leadership Award recipient, Dr. Michael Casserly, and Anipsy Urena, this year’s Dr. Constance E. Clayton – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Scholarship recipient.

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