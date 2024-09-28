Autism Playdate highlights resources and acceptance for families touched by autism

Photo: Philadelphia City Council

Over 400 people gathered at Smith Memorial Playground for the 7th annual Autism Playdate, a day of fun, resources, acceptance, and support for families touched by autism. The festivities included a magic performance, a cooking demonstration, a first aid/CPR training, refreshments, guest speakers, and resources for families.

“I worked for years with young people with disabilities and their families, and I know how difficult it can be to find resources, support, and community,” said Councilmember Kendra Brooks (At-Large). “I’m proud to be carrying on the tradition of the Autism Playdate, so that families can connect with one another, enjoy a fun day out, and learn more about the resources that are available.”

With diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) on the rise, more and more families are in need of education, services, and community support to meet the challenges of living with autism. In collaboration with the Center for Autism Research at CHOP, former Councilmember Derek Green began the annual tradition of the Autism Playdate at Smith Memorial Playground in 2017.

This year, as Chair of Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on People with Disabilities, Minority Leader Kendra Brooks took the lead on hosting the event for local families touched by autism. Earlier this year, she introduced resolutions to recognize April 2024 as Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month and to honor the team that has been organizing the Autism Playdate over the past several years.