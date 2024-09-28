Image

1:11 AM / Monday September 30, 2024

28 Sep 2024

Autism Playdate highlights resources and acceptance for families touched by autism

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 28, 2024 Category: Local Posted by:

Photo: Philadelphia City Council

Over 400 people gathered at Smith Memorial Playground for the 7th annual Autism Playdate, a day of fun, resources, acceptance, and support for families touched by autism. The festivities included a magic performance, a cooking demonstration, a first aid/CPR training, refreshments, guest speakers, and resources for families.

“I worked for years with young people with disabilities and their families, and I know how difficult it can be to find resources, support, and community,” said Councilmember Kendra Brooks (At-Large). “I’m proud to be carrying on the tradition of the Autism Playdate, so that families can connect with one another, enjoy a fun day out, and learn more about the resources that are available.”

With diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) on the rise, more and more families are in need of education, services, and community support to meet the challenges of living with autism. In collaboration with the Center for Autism Research at CHOP, former Councilmember Derek Green began the annual tradition of the Autism Playdate at Smith Memorial Playground in 2017.

This year, as Chair of Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on People with Disabilities, Minority Leader Kendra Brooks took the lead on hosting the event for local families touched by autism. Earlier this year, she introduced resolutions to recognize April 2024 as Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month and to honor the team that has been organizing the Autism Playdate over the past several years.

Related Posts

Detecting autism: What every parent should know about screening Two Philadelphia families, two stories; Councilman at-Large Derek Green, Terri Matthews talk Autism, gives advice to parents Councilman Derek Green talks Autism Speaks Walk in Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Entertainment

Kim Porter’s children say she didn’t write bestselling memoir about Diddy

September 28, 2024

Share Tweet Email In a Feb. 27, 2005 file photo, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs arrives with date,...

Politics

Alabama anti-DEI law shuts Black Student Union office, queer resource center at flagship university

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email Members of the Black Student Union at the University of Alabama pose for a...

Health

Hear powerful stories of individuals living with familial hypercholesterolemia in ABC’s “Family Heartbeats Unmasked”

September 28, 2024

Share Tweet Email The new initiative aims to increase visibility and promote early detection of FH in...

SUNrise

cj speaks…The lessons in life

September 17, 2024

Share Tweet Email By cj The lessons we encounter in life can sometimes draw our minds into...

Seniors

How you can nourish your brain today

September 28, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT What are you doing to nourish your brain on a daily basis? Many...

Fur Babies Rule!

Three expert tips to manage your puppy’s dental health

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Every new puppy owner has a camera roll full of pictures, but don’t...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff