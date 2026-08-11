Beer and history

The 18th annual Global Citizen Beer Summit takes place.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

The irony of Global Citizen holding its 18th annual Beer Summit Conversation on Race, Class and Power in the shadow of the President’s House Memorial at 6th and Market Streets last Wednesday night was likely not lost on those who attended.

Who gets to tell the story of the formerly enslaved that lived in the nation’s first White House and other attempts to sanitize American history on the part of the Trump administration was front and center at the annual multicultural gathering designed to focus on similarities rather than differences.

Now that most of the pomp and circumstance of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary has come and gone, it’s time to make sure that Americans in general — and Philadelphians in particular — understand exactly what the Department of the Interior did when it edited the President’s House memorial, said Todd Bernstein, founder and president of Global Citizen.

“I think there are more people aware of these travesties, particularly around the situation with President’s House and the executive orders issued by the Trump administration to review and remove what is part of our nation’s history, which is something to admire and something to learn from and to do better,” he said. “What the administration did backfired in many ways…and organizations like ATAC and Ona Judge Coalition and we at Global Citizen can play a role at bringing people together.”

Michael Coard, Esq.

Photo/Ona Judge Coalition-Facebook

Moderated by Loraine Ballard Morill, chair of the Global Citizen board and director of news and community affairs for IHeart Radio Philadelphia, the panelists included: Michael Coard, civil rights attorney, activist and founder of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition; Lorene Cary, University of Pennsylvania Law professor, novelist and script writer for the President’s House Memorial Project; and Carl Singley, former Temple Law School dean, and member Ona Judge Coalition’s steering committee.

Shortly before the city’s Independence Day celebrations, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals decided that the Trump administration could replace the original panels that detailed the lives of the enslaved who worked at the President’s House with a display that deemphasized that history.

While some might see that as a minor thing, Coard emphasized that it isn’t.

“It’s no longer fascism as hyperbole,” he said. “It’s real right now. What Trump is doing in erasing history is taking a page from 1922 Italy with (Benito) Mussolini, taking a page from Hitler in 1933 and taking a page from Francisco Franco in 1939.”

While the panelists talked about the importance of continuing to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to erase African American history, that’s not where the discussion ended. As is Beer Summit tradition, attendees gathered in groups and discussed ways that the community could facilitate the change it wants to see when it comes to the fight to preserve history.

Lorene Cary

Photo/Ona Judge Coalition-Facebook

The facilitators reported their findings to all of the attendees. Some of the conclusions included generating greater awareness on preserving, creating spaces within the Black community, social media and getting young people involved.

“As Dr. (Martin Luther King Jr.) asked 60 years ago, ‘So where do we go from here? Chaos or community?’” Singley said. “How do we resist? Our resistance at this moment must be about preserving stories and their legacies, which are transcendent and are not tethered to a space.”

Cary said having events like the Beer Summit does give her hope that people can come together. While it’s easy to look at things on your own and feel a little overwhelmed, coming together can change that dynamic.

“And it’s with this kind of coming together that you say, ‘Well, wait a minute, human beings created this problem — human beings can figure out how to right this problem and fix this problem,” she said.

The involvement of young people is important, and that contrary to popular belief, Cary said the younger generation is more active in social activism than most people think.

“I don’t think older people know what young people really know,” she said “But it was young people in the 1950s. It was young people going over that bridge (the Edmund Pettus Bridge in the Selma March of 1965). It’s young people now who are coming up with way to do voter registration. Our kids here, we’ve doubled the registration of 18-year-olds since 2018.”

Coard said the older generation can’t criticize young people when they don’t take time to talk to younger people, “Not only did the older folks not pass the knowledge on and now blame the people for not knowing, they’re criticizing young people for knowing what they never taught them,” Coard said.

Michelle Wallace, a junior at the Pennsylvania Leadership Academy who is a part of the Ona Judge Coalition, said that more young people need to be exposed to events like the Beer Summit.

“Just exposure …and making sure that you let young people know that they do have a place here, that they should be included here, because these are their lived experiences, too,” she said. “In this case, advancing the mission of Black America, making sure that people don’t invalidate our lived experiences and recognize that racism is still going and we have to fight it.”

The Beer Summit was modeled after a chat that former President Barack Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates, and Sgt. James Crowley, the Cambridge, Massachusetts police officer that arrested Gates as he tried to enter his home. The annual event gives community members the chance to come together and talk over a drink — non-alcoholic beer in this case — and some snacks.

Independence Visitor Center, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Philly Pretzel Factory, ShopRite and High Point Café were among the sponsors for this year’s event.