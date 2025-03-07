Blossom and Breathe: Celebrating nature, nurture and healing, March 7

Tanja Lewit of Honey Buz and Noel Davis of Paris Fit, LLC, who will be leading the Blossom and Breathe event at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show on March 7. (Photo courtesy Noel Davis)



By Amy V. Simmons

Wellness is something that many people actively pursue. During their exploration of ways to improve overall health, stamina, and human communication, they are finding that maintaining a meaningful connection to nature plays a huge role in this.

In this spirit, the PHS Flower Show is introducing a new event called Blossom and Breathe. The event takes place on Friday, March 7 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Blossom and Breathe is the result of a collaboration between the Show, Noel Davis and Tanja Lewit. They will be joined by Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Arielle Hunt for the event’s yoga sessions, as well as representatives from Natural Awakenings, Silent Philly, Modrn Wellness and others who operate in the holistic wellness space. Bringing their talents and contributions together in a space — the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show — which already reconnects people to nature every year, inspiring them to embrace the natural world for strength, healing and renewal, is sure to enhance all who participate.

A natural fit

Lewit — whose original background is in technology — learned about Davis through her father, Leon, an electrical installer, while they were at a work site together. Lewit was immediately intrigued when the proud father spoke about the vision of excellence he had for his daughter Noel, and about the strides she was making in the fitness world.

Leon told Lewit the story behind his daughter’s name. When he held his newborn daughter up to a mirror, he told the infant that she was a reflection of him — hence, her name would be Noel, which is Leon spelled backwards. This moving story of a special moment of bonding between parent and child, as well as Leon’s description of what Noel was striving for as an adult, touched Lewit deeply.

She knew she had to meet Noel, and invited her to the Flower Show. That was when the synergy between the two women kicked in.

“She came in, and there’s just something about Noel’s energy, you know — what she does and how we align together,” Lewit said.

A passion for community wellness

Davis, who began her career journey as an archaeologist before delving into the fitness world, is no stranger to the deeper dive. To understand the world around us — as well as the world within us — we have to be in tune with it. In the same way one discovers the connection between the past, present and future during an archaeological study, one discovers how our bodies are connected to nature and movement.

Desiring to bring fitness out of the studio and into the community informed the direction Davis wanted to pursue. The connection between nature, wellness and movement is especially powerful, she said.

“I appreciate doing outdoor workouts, doing things in different atmospheres, because people receive it a little bit better,” she said. “So for example, being here in the flowers… . It’ll allow them to kind of flow better while they do their yoga, meditation and practices. That’s why I love doing outdoor workouts. When the sun is hitting you, you get that natural energy boost, that vitamin D, coming straight from the sun.”

Davis’s philosophy is based on both intentionality and mindfulness.

“In my philosophy of things, wellness and fitness come together,” she said. It’s a full collaboration. So fitness is one part of it. You also have to have the mental [aspect], the mindfulness… . because in a world where it’s so much going on, you need to be mindful in the space that you’re in.”

It’s not just about looking good, it’s also about feeling good, Davis said.

Healing the African American community through movement and health consciousness, breaking destructive cycles, needs to include everyone, she said.

Davis even sees a future role in Philadelphia’s city government as a wellness advocate.

“Hopefully one day I can get a position in City Council to be able to work on this high scale to at least lower the obesity rate,” she said. “We can work every single year and try to reduce the obesity rate at least three to 4%, and we will see more people healthy, eating healthy, understanding that it’s accessible. A lot of times when people eat healthy, go, “I don’t have the money for that,” you [actually] do, if you cut and scale back on the things that aren’t important.”

Connecting more of the community to communal gardening, putting them in direct contact with their food sources — especially in some of the neighborhoods where these gardens currently don’t exist — would help a lot towards their overall quality of life, Davis believes.

Davis believes that the recent esprit de corps surrounding the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, which brought the entire city together, is something that could become sustainable through wellness.

“Could you imagine if we were a healthier, conscious city? We will be less mean,” she said. We have a lot of mean people who will be less mean. More people will be understanding of, ‘Hey, this person may not look a certain way, but we’re not going to bully them.’ Bullying will stop, because more people will be more conscious if they are trying to be healthy. I’m trying to be healthy. We’re trying to be healthy. And it becomes a community thing, and that will also help people with their boost of confidence. It will lower insecurities.”

Many in the African American community in particular, are also not able to afford monthly gym memberships or fitness training, another obstacle to sustainable wellness. They also need guidance when it comes to changing their eating habits. Davis would like to change that.

“I would love to be able to build my brand, my Paris Fit Wellness Foundation (a 501c3), and to put on these events where I can rent out the Lincoln Financial Center and say, ‘Hey, come down for a free event.’ I’m already doing stuff at the Wells Fargo Center, and I want to get to a point where I don’t have to charge them, because I feel like fitness should be accessible for all, because fitness is the future,” she said.

All roads lead to healing

Honey Buz founder Tanja Lewit’s journey to where she is now began with an intersection of friendship, struggle, triumph and the spiritual grounding she gained through the experience.

When a friend, an avid horticulturalist, introduced her to the Flower Show many years ago, Lewit knew that the annual event was something special. It was inspiring, energizing.

That inspiration was called upon as both Lewit and her friend struggled through individual battles with cancer, and the side effects of the disease and its treatments. Struggling to cope with these side effects and symptoms like chemical sensitivity, Lewit was determined not only to help everyone who was looking for natural skin remedies and an effective, sustainable elimination of chemicals in the products they use daily, like deodorant, lotion, soap, pain relief topicals, and shampoo.

As a beekeeper and one who holds a cannabis certification, Lewit is mindful of how certain farming practices directly affect the natural world. It is important to her that all Honey Buz ingredients come from trusted, organically certified providers.

“We support a lot of local beekeepers and farmers,” she said. “I started up in the Hudson River Valley, right over the New Jersey border… .We make sure that the products we’ve used, and our ingredients, are organic.”

Lewit draws a lot of wisdom and inspiration from bees as well, she said.

“They’re bringing goodness back to that queen,” she said. “They’re bringing goodness back to their heart. They don’t just go to any trashy plant. They go to the ones that have the best healing energy, like calendula. I watch them… . there’s a language and a connection.”

The Blossom and Breathe event is the perfect opportunity for both Davis and Lewit to bring what is best about their shared wellness vision to the Show’s attendees, Lewit said.

“It’s wonderful to align with the Flower Show, because nature is the best remedy,” Lewit said. “And within the Flower Show, we’re really trying to bring together that concept [through the Blossom and Breathe event]. The healing of plants, the joy of gardens.”

While Lewit still works as a technology contractor, this latest business venture is steadily expanding.

“This was like my weekend, sort of evening thing,” she said. “Now it’s growing, because so many people are loving the product, and we added deodorant and some other things. I’m getting requests.”

Her serious illness taught Lewit to cherish life and embrace all of the opportunities presented to her.

“I believe in doing my best anywhere,” she said. “I’m always grateful to be here.”

Eyes on the holistic wellness prize

The two plan on continuing to collaborate on other projects and events, as vendors, co-presenters, and at events where they can make a difference in people’s lives.

One of those events will take place on National Fitness Day, which is May 3. About 400 to 500 people are expected to attend, Davis said. Planning is still underway.

“We’re making it free, but we want to also make it an experience for people. When you make something an experience — and a good experience at that — it’s easier for people to want to continue that, because they remember what it felt like when they first started.”

The Honey Buz/Paris Fit display is located in the Flower Show Marketplace at Booth 620, featuring products, fitness advice and more.

For information about HoneyBuz, visit: https://honeybuz.com/. For information about Paris Fit, visit: https://getparisfit.com/. To learn more about Friday’s Blossom and Breathe event at the Flower Show, visit: https://phsonline.org/the-flower-show/experience-the-show/schedule-of-events/blossom-breathe.