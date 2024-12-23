Image

Boosted investments in workforce development highlighted during Orleans Technical College’s 50th anniversary celebration

December 23, 2024

L & I Secretary Nancy A. Walker speaks to attendees during the anniversary celebration. (Photo/ Pa. L&I)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -– Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker joined state and local leaders at Orleans Technical College on December 11 to highlight the Shapiro administration’s investments in workforce development and a shared commitment to helping Pennsylvanians secure good-paying jobs through skills-based hiring during a ceremony celebrating Orleans Technical College’s 50-year anniversary. Walker also emphasized Governor Josh Shapiro’s message of respect for every career path, whether it requires a four-year college degree or not.

Since taking office, Shapiro has made workforce development a cornerstone of his agenda. The Shapiro administration has increased annual funding for workforce development initiatives statewide -– including apprenticeships, career and technical education (CTE), and vocational-technical programs by nearly $65 million over its first two budgets -– a more than 50% increase over funding in the 2022-23 budget. The 2024-25 budget also included a first-time investment of $2 million in nursing registered apprenticeship programs to help fill critical nursing positions across the Commonwealth.

Orleans Technical College, an accredited nonprofit school specializing in hands-on training for careers in the building trades and healthcare, is a partner in this work. For 50 years, Orleans Tech has offered career-education programs that combine technical skills with industry-recognized credentials to prepare students for competitive job markets while fostering economic growth in the Philadelphia region.

“Orleans Technical College plays a vital role in helping Pennsylvanians build rewarding, family-sustaining careers through hands-on training and industry-recognized credentials,” Walker said. “The Shapiro administration is deeply committed to supporting skills-based hiring and ensuring that every career path—whether it requires a college degree or not—is valued and respected. We’re excited to see what Orleans Tech accomplishes in the next 50 years to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce and help more families achieve economic mobility.”

Walker joined Philadelphia leaders to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Orleans Technical College as they unveiled its newly renovated campus. The $1.3 million project, supported by a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), enhances Orleans Technical College’s facilities to support training in high-demand careers such as carpentry, electrical work, HVAC, plumbing, and healthcare.

“Today, we honor 50 years of Orleans Technical College’s dedication to preparing individuals for meaningful, living-wage, high-demand careers,” said Cynthia F. Figueroa, JEVS president and CEO. “These efforts are a testament to our commitment to excellence and our belief in the transformative power of education and trades training. We are grateful to Governor Josh Shapiro, State Representative Martina White, and all our partners for investing in our vision to strengthen communities through creating sustainable paths to independence and economic security.”

The school’s recent renovations — which include upgraded training labs, enhanced student lounges, and a modernized atrium — improve security and create collaborative spaces that align with Orleans Technical College’s mission of workforce development. Operated by JEVS Human Services, Orleans Tech has connected thousands of students to in-demand careers in the Greater Philadelphia region.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website at: www.pa.gov/agencies/dli.html.

