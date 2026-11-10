Brown statement on ‘Boycott Ride’ in Rittenhouse Square

Rep. Amen Brown speaking at a Youth Career and Networking Fair he held earlier this year. (Photo/ Pa. House)

The state representative calls planned event ‘disgraceful, hateful’

The following statement can be attributed to state Rep. Amen Brown (D-10th Dist.):

“The planned ‘Boycott Ride’ in Rittenhouse Square is not just disturbing. It is disgraceful, hateful, and completely unacceptable.

“A flyer specifically targeting Jewish-and Israeli-owned businesses and declaring that ‘these Zionist establishments must go’ should outrage every Philadelphian who believes in equality, religious freedom, and basic human decency.

“Let me be absolutely clear: Targeting Jewish businesses because of who owns them is antisemitism. It is Jew-hatred. And I will not remain silent while this kind of hatred is promoted in our city.

“The decision to hold this rally on Nov. 8, the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, makes this even more reprehensible. History has already shown us the dangerous consequences of singling out Jewish people, attacking their livelihoods, and treating them as though they do not belong.

“We cannot condemn hatred in one breath and make excuses for it in the next. Antisemitism is wrong. Period. No political cause, disagreement, or ideology gives anyone a free pass to intimidate or discriminate against Jewish people.

“As a Black man born and raised in West Philadelphia, I know the painful history of discrimination and what happens when communities are targeted because of their identity. I refuse to stand by while that same hatred is directed at our Jewish neighbors.

“I condemn this hateful targeting in the strongest possible terms, and I call on elected officials, community leaders, and people of every background to do the same.

“Jewish Philadelphians are not outsiders. Jewish business owners are not enemies. They are our neighbors, our employers, our friends, and an essential part of Philadelphia.

“Jewish Philadelphians belong here. Jewish businesses belong here. And anyone who believes they can intimidate them out of our city should understand one thing: Philadelphia will not surrender to hate.”