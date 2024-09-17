Image

10:15 PM / Tuesday September 17, 2024

17 Sep 2024

Bryn Mawr College and Community College of Philadelphia announce partnership to expand access to four-year degrees

September 17, 2024 Category: Local Posted by:

Bryn Mawr to welcome first Community College of Philadelphia transfer students under newly formalized agreement in fall of 2025.

PHILADELPHIA – Bryn Mawr College and Community College of Philadelphia have announced a program-to-program pathway partnership that will allow eligible students at the community college to earn a Bryn Mawr undergraduate degree in select majors in two years.

To qualify, Community College of Philadelphia students must earn an associate degree with at least a 3.6 GPA and meet Bryn Mawr’s other admission requirements. Eligible majors at Bryn Mawr include Biology, Literatures in English, and Mathematics.

“We are making every effort to introduce the benefits of a liberal arts education and to provide access to a Bryn Mawr education, including to students in the Philadelphia area,” said Chief Enrollment Officer Cheryl Lynn Horsey. “We’ve eliminated loans for families with incomes under $110,000, and we continue to meet the full demonstrated need of all students.”

In addition to being eligible for Bryn Mawr’s traditional financial aid package, Community College of Philadelphia transfer students will be eligible for a $6,000 scholarship available just to them.

“This agreement signifies our community-wide effort to support our students as they continue their education at elite institutions,” said Dr. Donald Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia. “Bryn Mawr is supporting high-achieving CCP graduates, many of whom come from low-income backgrounds, as they work toward their undergraduate degrees and use their liberal arts education to make a meaningful impact in their own communities.”

Bryn Mawr will welcome the first Community College of Philadelphia transfer students under this agreement in the fall of 2025. A dedicated admissions officer will guide students and CCP staff through the process. Once enrolled, students will be introduced to their class dean, who will support them through their academic journey.

“At Bryn Mawr, we want our students to thrive academically while also feeling fulfilled in all other aspects of their lives at and beyond the College. We are committed to supporting these students through their holistic journey on campus,” said Dean of Student Success Richie Gebauer.

As part of its ongoing efforts to recruit a diversity of students, Bryn Mawr is looking to partner with some other community colleges in addition to CCP.

“We’re so proud of our honors students who have graduated and continued their education at Bryn Mawr College over the years,” said Sandra Gonzalez-Torres, director of articulation and transfer at Community College of Philadelphia. “This agreement formalizes a longstanding partnership with Bryn Mawr College while expanding opportunities for our students.”

Bryn Mawr is one of a small number of colleges and universities to meet 100% of demonstrated need for all students. Over the last 10 years, Bryn Mawr has increased its financial aid spending by more than 52%. In the 2022-23 academic year, the college provided $42.8 million in total institutional financial aid to undergraduate students. Currently, 78% of Bryn Mawr students receive financial aid, with an average award of $62,230.

Community College of Philadelphia offers more than 100 associate degree, academic, and proficiency certificate programs. Recent graduates continue to strengthen Philadelphia’s local economy and workforce. The college enables students to embark on a smart path to a bachelor’s degree program, with transfer agreements and partnerships to assist in the transition. More than three-quarters of graduates in transfer programs continue on to four-year institutions.

