Cephas joins Neighborhood Restorations residents in call for housing preservation and affordability

Rep. Morgan Cephas (at podium), flanked by City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and State Rep. Rick Krajewski, speaks to rally attendees. (Photo/Pa. House)

State Rep. Morgan Cephas (D-192nd Dist.), chair of the Philadelphia House Delegation, recently joined residents of Neighborhood Restorations properties, OnePA, fellow state Rep. Rick Krajewski (D-188th Dist.), Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D- 3rd Dist.), and community advocates in calling for renewed commitments to preserve affordable housing and prevent displacement across West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Approximately 3,000 Philadelphians live in Neighborhood Restorations properties and are at risk of being displaced. Advocates emphasized that 200 of the 925 units have expired tax credits as of June 2026; a portion of the portfolio sits in the 192nd district with others in areas of West and Southwest Philadelphia.

During the rally, Cephas emphasized that the fight to preserve Neighborhood Restorations properties extends far beyond Philadelphia.

“You aren’t just fighting for West and Southwest Philadelphia. You are fighting for communities across Pennsylvania,” Cephas told residents. “The challenges facing these families are not unique. Across the Commonwealth, residents are fighting to remain in the neighborhoods they call home, and we have a responsibility to ensure that affordable housing remains affordable.”

Cephas also highlighted the importance of prioritizing housing preservation alongside new housing development, particularly as Philadelphia advances its H.O.M.E. Plan.

Some of the rally signs emphasizing what is at stake. (Photo/Pa. House)

“As we work to expand access to housing and create new opportunities for homeownership, we cannot lose sight of the homes and affordable housing we already have,” Cephas said. “Housing preservation must be just as much a priority as housing production. We cannot talk about revitalizing our neighborhoods if the people who live in them are being left behind.”

Cephas reaffirmed her support for the Keep West and Southwest Affordable Pledge, calling for zero displacement, permanent affordability, and a homeownership option for Neighborhood Restorations tenants.

Additionally, Cephas emphasized the need for continued coordination and investment across city and state governments to secure the long-term affordability of these properties and to protect the families who call them home.