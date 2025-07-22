City, District Council 47, reach tentative agreement

FACEBBOOK: Screen grab of AFSCME DC47 press conference

While there aren’t substantial raises in the deal reached between the Parker administration and the city’s white-collar union, the contract contains things that are equally as important.

By Denise Clay-Murray

“We have a TA! And you’re gonna love it!”

That’s how April Giggetts, president of District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees announced its tentative agreement with the Parker administration on a new contract to the Union’s members via Instagram early Tuesday morning.

The three-year pact, which is expected to come up for a ratification vote by the membership in the coming days, contains raises of 2.5% in the first year and 3% in the second and third years. The first year also includes a $1,250 bonus and is expected to cost the city $92 million over the life of the contract, Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a news conference regarding the pact.

In addition to the raises and bonuses, the contract changes how longevity compensation is calculated by changing it from a flat dollar amount to a percentage of pay, which will lead to an increase in base pay depending on length of service. For example, employees with five years of service would get an increase of 1.5% in base pay in years one, two and three. The city will also increase the percentage it pays of the Union’s health insurance from 91% to 92%.

While DC47’s original one-year deal with the city had expired on June 30, the union had agreed to an extension until July 15, which was Tuesday. One of DC47’s locals, Local 2187, was preparing a strike authorization. Local 2186, which is made up of supervisors of city departments, is prohibited from striking.

Adding in the 5% raise included in the now expired one-year deal, union workers will get 13.5% in wage increases, which is historic, Parker said.

The deal should serve as an affirmation to union workers, she said.

“This is another very significant investment in our employees, while at the same time ensuring that the City of Philadelphia is living within its means,” Parker said. “I am an unapologetically proud pro-labor, pro union and pro worker mayor, and I always will be. Our unionized workforce means a great deal and we do the best that we can, to ensure that our workforce receives a fair wage and the additional supports that are included in the overall package for our employees. So, to the men and women of District Council 47 I want you to hear this in a very meaningful way. Your city values you and the work that you every day for our residents.”

Next steps on the contract for DC 47 include setting up a town hall meeting where union leaders will break the contract down for members and take their questions and scheduling the ratification vote itself. Sources say those events could take place as early as next week.

Currently, District Council 33, the largest of the city’s municipal unions, is holding a: ratification vote on the tentative contract it negotiated with the city. The union went out on strike for eight days before agreeing to a three-year deal that provides 3% raises for the next three years. Results of that vote could come as early as next week.