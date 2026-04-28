City of Philadelphia kicks off ‘Ring It On!’ in Point Breeze, driving investment across 20 commercial corridors

In partnership with Philadelphia250, citywide neighborhood initiative and corridor activation calendar unveiled ahead of nation’s 250th birthday

On April 16, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, the City of Philadelphia, and its implementation partner Philadelphia250 officially kicked off “Ring It On! One Philly, A United Celebration,” a citywide initiative centered on Activations, Beautifications, and Celebrations (ABCs) to drive investment across 20 commercial corridors ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday.

The initiative launched in Point Breeze, located in Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson’s Second Council District, with the Point Breeze Market Festival Kickoff, bringing the corridor to life with live entertainment, local food trucks and vendors, and family-friendly activities. Residents, families, and visitors took part in interactive experiences throughout the afternoon, creating a welcoming, community-centered atmosphere and setting the tone for future programming.

“Ring It On! celebrates and supports the neighborhoods that define who we are as a city,” Parker said. “Our neighborhoods are the heart of Philadelphia. They are where our stories begin and where our communities come together every day. As we look ahead to America’s 250th birthday, we are building on that foundation, creating spaces that foster connection and reflect the pride of our residents. That is what One Philly is all about.”

Ring It On! has received the full support of Philadelphia City Council, and investments will happen along two corridors in each of the 10 City Council districts.

“As Philadelphia City Council President and a proud representative of the Second Council District, I am excited to see this initiative begin right here in Point Breeze,” Johnson said. “Investing in our commercial corridors and public spaces is critical to strengthening neighborhoods across Philadelphia, and I’m energized to see how this effort will have a lasting impact well beyond 2026.”

First announced in September 2025, Ring It On!’s ABCs bring together city leaders, community organizations, and corporate partners to deliver coordinated improvements across Philadelphia’s commercial corridors. The initiative focuses on enhancing public spaces while building on existing programming, helping to drive visitation and spotlight neighborhood business districts.

As the city’s implementation partner for neighborhood events and activations tied to 2026, Philadelphia250, a program of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, has spent the past nine months working in close coordination with more than a dozen city agencies to plan and shape this effort. Through a comprehensive fundraising campaign and ongoing engagement with 20 community organizations and residents across Philadelphia, Philadelphia250 has helped develop a framework that supports corridor-based celebrations, community-led programming, and long-term neighborhood investments.

This collaborative planning process ensures that the Semiquincentennial is not only marked by major citywide moments, but also by meaningful activations driven by local partners and reflective of Philadelphia’s diverse communities.

The participating corridors are:

First Council District

Chinatown: 900-1000 Arch St., 10th St. from Filbert to Race St.

South 9th Street: 900-1100 South 9th St.

Second Council District

Point Breeze: 1200-1500 Point Breeze Ave.

Africatown: 6000-6700 Woodland Ave.

Third Council District

52nd Street West: 52nd St. from Arch to Locust St.

Lancaster Avenue: 3900-4300 Lancaster Ave.

Fourth Council District

Roxborough: 5700-6300 Ridge Ave.

Haverford Avenue: 7500 Haverford Ave. (from City Line to Brookhaven), intersection of Haverford Ave. and Rhoads St.

Fifth Council District

North Broad Street: 500-700 North Broad St.

Ridge Avenue: 2100-2500 Ridge Ave.

Sixth Council District

Mayfair: 7100-7300 Frankford Ave.

Tacony: 6700-7000 Torresdale Ave.

Seventh Council District

El Centro de Oro (“The Golden Block”): 2600-3800 N. 5th St.,

intersection of 5th and Lehigh

Kensington: 3100-3400 Kensington Ave.

Eighth Council District

Mt. Airy: 7100-7200 Germantown Avenue

Germantown: 50-200 W. Chelten Ave., intersection of Germantown Ave. and Chelten Ave.

Ninth Council District

Wadsworth: 1500-1600 Wadsworth Ave., intersection of Wadsworth and Michener Ave.

Ogontz: 7100-7800 Ogontz Ave., intersection of Ogontz and Chelten Ave.

Tenth Council District

Fox Chase: 7600-8000 Oxford Ave. (from Rockwell to Burnholme Ave.)

Somerton: 11700-12000 Bustleton Ave., intersection of Bustleton and Byberry Rds.

“Ring It On! is about creating real opportunity in our commercial corridors,” said Karen Fegely, acting commerce director, City of Philadelphia. “By drawing more people into these spaces, we’re helping small businesses increase visibility, attract new customers, and sustain long-term economic vitality across Philadelphia’s neighborhoods.”

The core pillars of Ring It On! are:

Activations: A citywide calendar amplifying existing festivals, markets, and cultural events that drive foot traffic and support local businesses.

Beautifications: Corridor enhancements include commemorative benches, planters, bike racks, street banners, and new street trees. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will maintain the planters in each corridor for the next two years, helping ensure these spaces remain vibrant and well cared for, reinforcing partners’ ongoing commitment beyond 2026.

Celebrations: Citywide programming designed to unite communities and highlight neighborhood identity, including public art installations, neighborhood tours, and block party initiatives— anchored by Bells Across PA, featuring 27 replica Liberty Bells displayed across 10 corridors and 10 parks.

“Philadelphia’s Semiquincentennial celebrations belong to every neighborhood,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation and Philadelphia250. “The Ring It On! initiative carries that spirit into communities across the city, ensuring every Philadelphian feels part of this historic moment.”

Expanding on events that are already an integral part of these neighborhoods, Ring It On!’s ABCs will elevate programming through city investment and coordination.

The 2026 corridor activation calendar includes the following events:

May

May 2: Mt. Airy Day

The annual neighborhood festival celebrating the East and West Mt. Airy community will feature live music, local vendors, food, and family-friendly activities, with this year’s event taking on a carnival theme.

Location: 6400 Block of Germantown Ave.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Partner: East Mount Airy Neighbors

May 9: Roxborough Spring Fest

Bringing together classic cars, local vendors, food, and live entertainment along Ridge Avenue, the event will highlight the Roxborough business corridor while providing a lively, family-friendly kickoff to the spring season.

Location: 6100 – 6400 Block of Ridge Ave.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Partner: Roxborough Development Corporation

May 16: Lancaster Ave “A Taste of Philly” Food Truck Fest

The neighborhood event will feature a lineup of food trucks and live entertainment along the Lancaster Avenue corridor.

Location: 3400 – 3700 Block of Lancaster Ave.

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Partner: Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association

June

June 26: North Broad Music & Morsels

The event will feature 25 different DJs playing 250 years of music, ending with a performance at the Met. Food offerings from local restaurants and neighborhood vendors will be available along the corridor.

Location: 500 – 900 Block of N. Broad St.

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Community Partner: North Broad Renaissance

June 27: Wadsworth Day Festival

The community celebration in the Wadsworth neighborhood will feature local vendors, food, music, and family-friendly zones and activities.

Location: 1500 – 1700 Block of Wadsworth Ave.

Time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community Partner: Office of Councilmember Anthony Phillips

June 27: Harrowgate Summerfest

The neighborhood festival will bring together residents for a day of live music, local vendors, food, and family-friendly activities. All food and activities will be free for those who attend.

Location: Harrowgate Park – 3400 Block of Kensington Ave.

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Partner: Friends of Harrowgate Park

June 28: Africatown Diaspora Village Festival

A first-time festival and cultural celebration hosted by Africatown will highlight African and Caribbean heritage through music, food, art, and local vendors.

Location: 5900 – 6500 Block of Woodland Ave.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Partner: African Cultural Alliance of North America Inc. (ACANA)

July

July 25: Jazzing on Ridge Festival

Now in its 6th year, this event will feature local live music, giveaways, and children’s activities for the community. All food and activities will be free for those who attend.

Location: 2200 Block of Ridge Ave.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Partner: Lower North Philadelphia CDC

August

August 15: Overbrook Park Community Day

The annual community festival will serve as an end-of-summer celebration, featuring live entertainment, free food, and a variety of children’s activities, including bounce houses, water slides, and giveaways.

Location: Rose Playground:

7100 Block of Haverford Ave.

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community Partner: Overbrook Park Civic Association

August 23: Urban Arts Fest 52

The third annual arts festival will feature more than 60 local artists, along with a small stage showcasing local music and food from neighborhood vendors.

Location: 200 Block of S. 52nd St.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Partner: Urban Art Gallery

September

September 5: El Centro de Oro Feria de Barrio

The annual neighborhood festival organized by Taller Puertorriqueno, Congreso, HACE, APM, and Raices Culturales will celebrate Latino culture and the corridor’s cultural vibrancy with live music, food, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Location: 2600 Block of N. 5th St.

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Partner: Taller Puertorriqueño, Congreso, HACE, APM, and Raices Culturales

September 10: Uptown Rhythm Festival

A first-time event designed as a community celebration will include live music performances, local vendors, food, and family-friendly activities, highlighting the culture and energy of the Uptown corridor.

Location: 7100 Block of Ogontz Ave.

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Community Partner: Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation

September 26: Germantown Arts District Festival

The neighborhood event will celebrate local artists, musicians, and makers with live performances, art vendors, food, and family-friendly activities.

Location: 100 Block of W. Chelten Ave.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Partner: Germantown Arts District

September 27: Mayfair NPDC Moon Festival

The event will celebrate Asian culture and traditions with cultural performances, food vendors, and family-friendly activities along the Frankford Avenue corridor, and will include the annual mooncake giveaway as part of the celebration.

Location: 7000 Block of Frankford Ave.

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Partner: Northeast Philadelphia Development Corporation

October

October 8: Chinatown YèShì Night Market

The annual evening street festival in Chinatown will include Asian street food vendors, cultural performances, and participation from local businesses.

Location: 900 – 1000 Block of Race St. & 100 – 200 Block of N. 10th St.

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Community Partner: Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation

October 17: Northeast Cultural Day Festival

A first-time multicultural festival will celebrate the diverse communities of Northeast Philadelphia through cultural performances, food, music, and local vendors.

Location: TBD

Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Community Partner: Northeast Philadelphia Small Business Alliance

October 24: Tacony Fall Festival

The 12th annual neighborhood festival, part of the Fall for Tacony series, will feature a Halloween and fall-themed celebration with local businesses distributing candy and a community costume contest.

Location: 6700 Block of Torresdale Ave.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Partner: Tacony Community Development Corporation

November

November 1: South Philadelphia Día de los Muertos

The cultural celebration will honor the Mexican tradition of remembering loved ones through music, art, food, and community activities.

Location: 800 – 1100 Block of S. 9th St.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Partner: Association of Mexican Business Owners in Philadelphia

December

December 5: Fox Chase Tree Lighting Festival

The annual seasonal community celebration will include holiday music, local vendors, and family-friendly activities, culminating in the ceremonial lighting of the neighborhood Christmas tree, along with donated food and giveaways.

Location: 7900 Block of Oxford Ave.

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Partner: Rockledge Fox Chase Business Association

As part of the kickoff, Aramark, the global hospitality and facilities management company headquartered in Philadelphia, partnered with local leaders and community organizations to host its annual Aramark Building Community Day in Point Breeze and at the 4th District Container Village in West Philadelphia. Over 250 Aramark volunteers painted and installed murals, built and planted new planters, constructed picnic tables and seating, and increased accessibility in both locations.

“Philadelphia is our home, and Aramark is proud to support Ring It On! by giving back directly to the community where we live and work,” said Marc Bruno, chief operating officer, Aramark US. “As Philadelphia prepares for the nation’s 250th anniversary, it was rewarding for our team to spend the day working alongside local partners on improvements that strengthened shared neighborhood spaces.”

By pairing beautification efforts with expanded programming, Ring It On! is designed to ensure that Philadelphia’s neighborhoods play a central role in the city’s Semiquincentennial celebration, creating both immediate impact and a lasting community legacy.

“Point Breeze is a neighborhood built on community, small businesses, and pride of place,” said Mickie Davis, president of the Point Breeze Business Association and owner of Mickie Davis Hair Studio. “We’re grateful for the city’s support in our corridor and for the attention it brings to the local businesses and residents who make this neighborhood so special.”

Updates on Philadelphia’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary are available at: www.phila.gov/2026.