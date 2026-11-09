Civil rights advocate; Dr. William (Bill) Tucker dies

The family of Dr. William (Bill) Tucker, regrets to inform you of his passing. He made transition peacefully on Sunday evening, November 1, 2026. He was a deeply loved husband, parent, uncle, leader and friend, whose warmth, kindness and spirit will never be forgotten.

Most recently, Dr. Tucker at the age of 98, remained engaged in the operation of the Philadelphia Martin Luther King, Jr., Association for Nonviolence, Inc. That organization was founded by his late wife, the Honorable Dr. C. Delores Tucker and the late Coretta Scott King.

Bill Tucker was very much a part of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s and was often seen marching side by side with his wife, and with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other leaders of that era.