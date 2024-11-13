Covenant House PA to host annual Sleep Out event, celebrate 25 years

Volunteers during last year’s annual Sleep Out event. (Photo courtesy Covenant House PA)

Participants sleep outdoors during Youth Homelessness Awareness Month to raise funds and awareness.

Hundreds of people raising funds and awareness for youth homelessness will give up their beds and sleep outside in Center City on November 21 as part of Covenant House Pennsylvania’s (CHPA) annual Sleep Out. The 2024 event marks 25 years of CHPA providing a continuum of care to empower young people facing homelessness, trafficking, and exploitation to overcome adversity. Registration for this impactful evening, held at the Friends Center, is open to all.

Sleep Out, which falls during Youth Homeless Awareness Month, aims to bring communities together for a night of conversation, contemplation, education, and story sharing. Participants receive only a sleeping bag and cardboard box in preparation to spend the night outdoors.

This year’s fundraising goal for the event is $800,000 and funds raised will provide much-needed shelter, transitional housing, and supportive services to young adults experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia.

“This experience isn’t about pretending to be homeless,” said Alexia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of Covenant House Pennsylvania. “Participants have the opportunity to hear firsthand from people who have experienced homelessness and from our dedicated staff. By joining us at Sleep Out, you can better understand the challenges these youth face and play a direct role in supporting them. Last year, we provided over 27,000 nights of safe housing for young people in need, and with your help, we can do even more. I invite everyone to attend, join our peer-to-peer fundraising efforts, and donate. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of these young people.”

The evening will begin with a candlelight vigil to honor unhoused youth who have lost their lives, followed by a series of programming in advance of the night outdoors. Educational components of the Sleep Out event will include panel discussions and workshops led by CHPA program alumni and staff. Experts and individuals with lived experience will share their stories and educate event attendees on ways to advocate for a future where everyone has a safe place to sleep.

This year’s Sleep Out participants include groups from Ulta; Cisco; CENCORA; CAMCO Management & CCR Management; Kita, Gorman & Associates; Seer Interactive; Realtors & Friends; New Story Church; Alert 360; WSFS Bank; Comcast Employee Resource Groups; Accenture; Lockton Cares; alongside CHPA board members and hundreds of individuals and businesses from the Philadelphia region.

Since 1999, CHPA, the largest provider for youth experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia, has helped more than 35,000 young people from Pennsylvania and beyond. The 27,000 nights of shelter provided in FY24 is a 25% increase from the year prior. Services offered by the non-profit include shelter, healthcare, job training, education, legal aid, and more, at no cost to program participants.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up or donate at: www.sleepout.org/event/pennsylvania.