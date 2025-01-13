Image

11:07 AM / Tuesday January 14, 2025

13 Jan 2025

Department of State alerts business owners about new annual report requirement beginning this year

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 13, 2025 Category: Local Posted by:

HARRISBURG, Pa. -– Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded owners of businesses operating in Pennsylvania that a new annual report requirement is now in effect.

“Annual reports will ensure that business registration information in Pennsylvania remains up to date and will bring Pennsylvania in line with what most other states require,” Schmidt said. “I encourage business owners to file their annual report online to avoid delays and backlogs. Annual reports submitted online will be processed instantly by the Department of State.”

The following types of domestic and foreign businesses must now file annual reports with the Pennsylvania Department of State:

Business corporations
Nonprofit corporations
Limited liability companies
Limited partnerships
Limited liability general partnerships
Professional associations
Business trusts

The information required includes the business name, jurisdiction, registered office address, principal office address, name of at least one governor (director, member, partner, etc.), officer

(if any), and Department of State file number. The filing fee is $7, which is waived for nonprofits. Reports can be updated during the reporting year for no additional charge.

The filing window is based on the entity type: corporations Jan. 1 – June 30; limited liability companies Jan. 1 – Sept. 30; and all others Jan. 1 – Dec. 31. The Department of State will notify entities via email (if an email address has been provided) and postcard before their deadline.

Failure to file an annual report will result in the administrative dissolution, termination, or cancellation of the business registration, starting in 2027.

Business owners can find a step-by-step filing guide and other resources regarding annual reports on the Department’s website at: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dos.html. They can also call the Department’s dedicated telephone line for questions about annual reports at: (717) 787-1057, option 5.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Judicial Candidates ‘At A Glance’ Guide New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide:  Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Candidates
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Health

How to get free vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV

December 30, 2024

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Respiratory viruses are common in the fall and winter months. Flu, COVID-19...

Suburban News

Montgomery County adopts 2025 Budget and Capital Improvement Plan

December 30, 2024

Share Tweet Email NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve the...

Commentary

Hanging In The Hall…The calm before the Chaos

January 7, 2025

Share Tweet Email Or, why Republicans didn’t storm the Capital, because they believe this election was conducted...

Travel

Six reasons to visit Puerto Rico this holiday season

December 7, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Did you know Puerto Rico celebrates one of the longest holiday seasons in...

Color Of Money

Richard Parsons, prominent executive who led Time Warner and Citigroup, dies at 76

January 4, 2025

Share Tweet Email Time Warner CEO, Richard D. Parsons, participates in the White House Conference on the...

SUNrise

cj speaks… A new day

January 10, 2025

Share Tweet Email By cj It is a new day. God has opened a window in your...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff