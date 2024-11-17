DHS warns of potential EBT cards scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh is informing Pennsylvanians of a potential text message scam targeting individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that claims that a user’s EBT card has been deactivated and directs the user to call a number to reactivate it. This is a scam. DHS will never text an individual to say that an EBT card has been deactivated.

An example of the scam might look like this:

“DHS will never ask for personal information in an unsolicited text message, email, or phone call. If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” Arkoosh said. “Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious text asking you for information about your benefits or for your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate.”

Please report any texts or calls about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tip line at: 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

“Protecting the integrity of our assistance programs means staying vigilant against scams that seek to exploit them,” State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller added. “Text message scams are becoming more common and can put people’s benefits at risk. We strongly encourage Pennsylvanians to be cautious, avoid sharing sensitive information through text, and report any suspicious activity to DHS or the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) immediately.”

The public can make such reports through OSIG’s website or by calling the Public Assistance Fraud Tipline at” 1-800-932-0582.

DHS does send informational text messages and phone calls to people who receive SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits only from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, DHS’ text messages will not include:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,

A request for specific personal information, and/or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov or .org.

Applications for public assistance programs can be securely submitted online at: www.dhs.pa.gov/compass. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the MyCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at: 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or: 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.

DHS also, at times, makes phone calls to people receiving benefits to let them know about changes that could affect their benefits or upcoming renewal dates. These texts and calls are meant to be informational and will not reference specific account numbers. Because of federal changes to SNAP and Medicaid, text alerts have been part of DHS’ statewide, multi-pronged outreach plan to reach Pennsylvanians and inform them of the changes. Outreach to Medicaid recipients is ongoing and will include those texts, mail, email, and phone calls to ensure they are aware of the federal action affecting their benefits; a schedule and copies of legitimate communications is available on DHS’ website.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance at: www.pa.gov/en/agencies/dhs/contact/cao-information.html.