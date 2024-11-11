DMVA now accepting Veterans’ Trust Fund grant applications

ANNVILLE, Pa. -– The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has announced that the 2025-26 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations, and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Friday, December 16, 2024.

“Veterans and their families have made great sacrifices in service to our nation, so it is important that we are there for them in times of need,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “With the help of the VTF, Pennsylvania can re-pay our veterans and send the message that they are not forgotten. Through this grant program, we are all one team with one mission of helping Pennsylvania’s heroes.”

Grant Funding Availability

Grant funding is available for new, innovative, or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of Veterans Affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The area of emphasis for applicants in this category is:

Veterans’ outreach initiatives

Grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are:

Social determinants of health

Transportation

Employment

Since 2013, when the grant program began, 312 grants totaling $8,141,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate their county juror stipend; when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs, or motor vehicle registrations; when purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates; when purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate, or through private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the Commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at: www.pa.gov/dmva/donate or mailed to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.

To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit Veterans’ Trust Fund at: https://www.dmva.pa.gov/Veterans/SpecialInitiatives/Pages/VeteransTrustFund.aspx.