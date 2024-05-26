Image

6:58 AM / Monday May 27, 2024

25 May 2024

Donations to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund are a way for Pennsylvanians to honor the fallen

May 25, 2024

Annville, PA – This Memorial Day, one way to honor the fallen and pay tribute to those who have served is by donating to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund.

The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, stands in lasting tribute to those who served our state and nation in times of war and peace. This monument is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

“Since World War II, more than one million men and women have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “Donating in support of the Veterans’ Memorial ensures that structural repair projects can continue and the memorial honoring the legacy of these brave men and women will remain for all to appreciate.”

Last year, the Memorial re-opened to the public after months of repairs and alterations to address areas of damage due to long-term exposure to the elements. Specific repairs included re-anchoring plaques, resetting existing pre-cast concrete, waterproofing walls, replacing flashing, and upgrading drainage. Flagpoles and lighting have been added as new features to honor all services and traditions.

One hundred percent of donations go toward the upkeep such as landscaping, lighting, and fountains as well as needed maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial. Donations are tax-deductible.

Donations can be made to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund online at: www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by sending a check made payable to the “Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Donations can be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”

Anyone interested in supporting additional veteran’s causes can visit www.donate.dmva.pa.gov to consider contributing to the Veterans’ Trust Fund, the Military Family Relief Assistance Program or any of the six Veterans Homes Resident Welfare Funds.

For information about any of the DMVA’s services or programs for veterans, visit: www.veterans.pa.gov or follow them at: www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

