Elevate 215 presents 12th Annual Philly K-12 School Fair

More than 175 district, charter and private schools will gather at PA Convention Center to help families make informed choices on where to enroll for next school year

Elevate 215 has announced details for the upcoming K-12 Philly School Fair in September, where thousands of families will gather to meet directly with school representatives to determine a potential match for students. The fair takes place on September 19 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“As Philadelphia students and families are embarking on a new school year, the Philly K-12 School Fair has become the ‘go-to’ destination for exploring educational opportunities,” said Dr. Stacy Holland, executive director of Elevate 215. “This year’s fair arrives at a particularly important moment in Philadelphia, as families who are unsure about the long-term future of their neighborhood school can meet directly with many of their potential options in one central location. We look forward to welcoming thousands of families, education leaders and non-profit service providers from across the city.”

Now in its 12th year, the K-12 Philly School Fair is Philadelphia’s largest school fair, bringing together families and an expected 175+ schools from across the city. Last year, the event welcomed more than 6,000 attendees, a record-breaking number that demonstrates the growing demand for accessible, transparent information about school options. This year is already on pace to surpass expectations, with over 4,000 families registered weeks ahead of the fair.

The 2026 fair features schools from all sectors, with representation from the School District of Philadelphia neighborhood schools, special admissions and Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools, charter schools, cyber schools, and faith-based and private schools, giving families the opportunity to compare options side by side in a single location. Families can explore schools that best fit their children’s needs and connect directly with school leaders, ask questions about academics, extracurricular programs, admissions, transportation, and school culture.

Families can also connect with community-based organizations (CBOs) and explore resources, programs, and activities throughout the fair, including:

• Literacy and book giveaways through Read by 4th

• Interactive activities from Youth Mentoring Partnership

• Before- and after-school recreation

• Scholarships and financial support

• Family resources

• CTE programs

• Early childhood education

• Academic support for cyber school students

• Health and wellness resources

• Tutoring and academic support

• Workforce development

• Face painting and glitter bar

• Vision screenings

Additionally, both Apply Philly Charter’s new Rank & Match application system and the School District of Philadelphia’s school selection process encourage families to thoughtfully rank their preferred schools. Rather than choosing schools based solely on reputation or convenience, families are encouraged to visit schools and ask informed questions so they can build a ranked list that reflects their true preferences.

The fair is one of the most efficient ways for families to make those informed decisions before application deadlines (APC deadline: Friday, January 15 | SDP deadline: Friday, October 30).

New this year, the fair will feature Ausome Village, a dedicated space bringing together more than 20 organizations that support neurodivergent students and their families in partnership with CHOP’s Center for Autism Research. Parents and caregivers will have access to resources that help them navigate special education services, understand available supports, and connect with organizations dedicated to ensuring every child can thrive in school.

“The K-12 Philly School Fair has become more than an annual event — it has become a reflection of how families are making one of the most important decisions for their children,” said Sam Obrochta, interim director of access initiatives for Elevate 215. “By putting hundreds of educational opportunities and trusted resources in one place, the Fair empowers families with the information they need to confidently choose the best educational path for their child.”