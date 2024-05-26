Image

9:52 AM / Monday May 27, 2024

25 May 2024

Evans recovering from minor stroke, expects to be back in D.C. in 6 weeks

May 25, 2024

PHILADELPHIA – Congressman Dwight Evans (D- 3rd Dist.) issued the following statement on Thursday:

“I wanted to let my constituents know that I am recovering from a minor stroke, and I want to emphasize the word minor. It was minor enough that I didn’t even realize what had happened for a few days. The main impact seems to be some difficulty with one leg, which will probably impact my walking for some time, but not my long-term ability to serve the people of Philadelphia.

“I received this diagnosis this week and have been taking time to rest and recover and to decide how to go public in a way that would help to educate people. In the coming months, I want to help educate people and remove the stigma that sometimes accompanies strokes – many people can recover and continue on with their life and their work.

“I’m recovering at an inpatient rehabilitation facility and expect to be there about a week longer, followed by outpatient therapy. I currently expect to be back voting in Washington in about six weeks from now. I’m focusing on my healing and would ask for privacy during these six weeks.”

Evans represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Northwest and West Philadelphia and parts of North, South, Southwest and Center City Philadelphia. He was first elected to Congress in 2016.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff