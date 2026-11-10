Fall tree planting event to take place in the Philadelphia region

Volunteers at last year’s PHS Tree Tenders fall planting event in Roxborough. (Photo/ Morgan Horell)

Volunteers can register to help unload and plant 950 trees from November 9-16.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), in partnership with over 65 PHS Tree Tenders groups, community organizations, and neighborhood volunteers, will plant hundreds of trees in neighborhoods across the Philadelphia region during its fall 2026 tree planting from November 9-16, 2026.

This semi-annual event kicks off with a tree unloading and distribution at the Philabundance Warehouse (401 Domino Lane) starting November 9, where hundreds of trees will be carefully prepared for planting by local volunteers and PHS Tree Tenders groups. The initiative is part of PHS’s ongoing commitment to growing the Philadelphia region’s tree canopy and promoting healthier, greener communities.

PHS Tree Tenders groups, made up of trained community volunteers who plant and care for trees in their neighborhoods, are at the heart of PHS’s mission to grow and sustain the region’s urban forest. Through PHS’s Tree Tenders program, volunteers receive training in tree planting, care, and community organizing. Over 65 community groups will be planting and caring for new trees during the week and throughout the planting season. These committed Tree Tenders provide essential support by ensuring the health and survivability of the trees, sharing expert knowledge, and rallying neighbors to become stewards of their local environment.

Planting for success

Beyond simply planting trees, PHS prioritizes long-term survival of every tree added to the urban canopy. Research and on-the-ground data show that trees planted by PHS and Tree Tenders have a survival rate exceeding 88% in the first summer, even amid challenging conditions such as extreme heat and drought, urban stressors, and limited green space.

This success is driven by PHS’s careful “right tree, right place” strategy, which matches species to appropriate sites based on factors including soil, sunlight, infrastructure, and community needs. PHS carefully selects tree species suited to Philadelphia’s diverse neighborhoods and urban conditions, helping to mitigate potential conflicts with infrastructure, ensuring long-term growth and allowing each tree to contribute meaningfully to cleaner air, cooler neighborhoods, and stronger communities.

Planting the right tree in the right location is critical to urban forestry success. Research shows Philadelphia’s current tree canopy covers approximately 20% of the city’s land area, far below the healthy target of 30%. Some neighborhoods have as little as 2.5% coverage, making targeted plantings essential for improving air quality, mitigating urban heat, and supporting community health. Healthy urban tree canopies provide numerous benefits, including reducing air pollution, lowering urban heat island effects, improving mental and physical health, and even decreasing violence rates. According to a study by the US Forest Service, reaching a 30% tree canopy in Philadelphia could prevent over 400 premature deaths annually, with the greatest impact in lower-income neighborhoods disproportionately affected by heat and pollution.

“Each tree planted is an investment in the health and future of our neighborhoods,” said Dan Preziosi, PHS Director of Trees. “Through the dedication of our Tree Tenders groups and volunteers, we are not only expanding the region’s tree canopy but also bringing communities together to create greener, healthier, and more resilient neighborhoods for generations to come.”

There are two opportunities where volunteers can assist:

• Sorting and distribution of trees from November 9-13.

• Planting of trees from November 13-16.

Fall tree planting volunteer opportunities

PHS is seeking volunteers to support its fall tree planting efforts through tree sorting, distribution, and neighborhood planting events. No prior experience is necessary to participate.

Tree sorting and distribution (November 9-13): Volunteers will join PHS staff at the Philabundance Warehouse to help unload, sort, and distribute 950 trees to neighborhood Tree Tenders groups.

Tree planting (November 13-16): Volunteers will work alongside neighborhood Tree Tenders groups to plant trees throughout the Philadelphia region. Planting events typically last approximately three hours, and a PHS Tree Tenders group leader will be on-site to provide guidance and support. Volunteers should bring gloves, closed-toe shoes, and a water bottle and dress appropriately for the weather, as plantings will take place rain or shine. Planting tools and supplies will be provided on-site.

To sign up to volunteer during a Tree Distribution or Planting Day, please visit this link: https://phsonline.org/volunteer/for-individuals.

How to use the link:

• Browse the available volunteer opportunities and select a tree loading, tree checking, or Tree Tenders planting shift and role that works with your schedule.

• Click the “sign up” button on the right-hand side of the screen.

• Follow the prompts to log in or create a VolunteerHub account to complete your registration.

PHS Tree Tenders training

The PHS Tree Tenders’ semi-annual training program provides low-cost instruction in tree care to individuals and volunteer organizations. To date, over 6,300 people have become certified PHS Tree Tenders, helping plant over 37,000 trees in Greater Philadelphia neighborhoods since the program’s debut over 30 years ago. For more information on how to become a PHS Tree Tender in your neighborhood, visit: https://phsonline.org/programs/tree-programs/get-involved .

Other ways to support tree plantings

You can also support PHS’s tree planting programs by making a gift today. Each spring and fall, PHS works with volunteers across the Greater Philadelphia region to plant trees at little or no cost to residents. Donations to PHS provide critical funding that supplies the trees, tools, and resources needed to make these plantings possible as well as other greening initiatives around the region. Give today at: PHSonline.org/patrees.

Tree Tenders planting sponsors

Many organizations help advance PHS’s work to create healthy living environments and build deeper social connections in the city and region. Major support for PHS Tree Tenders programs, PHS Tree Tenders plantings, and the PHS effort to restore the area’s tree canopy is made possible by PECO.

Additional major sponsors include, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Arbor Day Foundation, Asplundh, Bartlett Tree Experts, the Marshall Reynolds Foundation, The Philadelphia Phillies, Subaru of America, and the William Penn Foundation.