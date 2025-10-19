Fifth Annual Faith & Blue unites the 12th and 18th police districts to promote stronger community relationships

Officers pose for a picture at the 5th annual Faith & Blue event. Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

By Napoleon F. Kingcade

Known for its beautiful lawn and modern park benches, Sherwood Park, located at 57th & Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia, provided a perfect setting for this year’s 5th Annual “Faith and Blue” event that kicked off on October 11.

Faith & Blue is a national event created to unify police officers from all 50 states who put aside their guns and badges in order to connect with communities and help build better and stronger relationships.

Movement Forward Inc., in partnership with the United States Department of Justice’s COPS office, launched the National Faith and Blue initiative in October 2020. It was established to address tensions in the neighborhood with the officers and to build trust with communities by creating a collaborative weekend of local activities such as forums, parades, peace walks, picnics, recreational activities and outdoor concerts by law enforcement agencies. Faith & Blue has grown rapidly in many cities for the last five years and has become one of the largest community-based outreach initiatives in the United States.

Chaplains Paulette Moore and Police Sargeant Green serve people at a table.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

At Sherwood Park, police officers from the 12th and 18th police districts gave out free hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks for children and families to enjoy. There was also a prize drawing of five bikes held.

Free groceries were distributed to hundreds of people. A few of the officers greeted and talked to many people while they stood in line to get groceries. The food was distributed by volunteer workers of the Motivated Community Resource Center, which is located at 5646 Cedar Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Deacon Dennis Johnson, a member of Greater Community Bible Tabernacle Church in Wynnefield, did a great job serving as the MC for the day. Johnson played uplifting and inspiring gospel music on his booming sound system, and made sure everybody had a great time.

Church deacon Dennis Johnson served as Master of Ceremonies at the Faith & Blue event.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

Johnson was heard poking fun at the police officers and told jokes about being a former pro basketball player in the NBA. While he kept everyone in stitches with his unique brand of humor, he informed crowds about other events happening around the city.

Gregorio Cojulun, president of the 18th Police District Advisory Council, shook hands with several officers from the district, pleased with their participation in the event.

“We try to help everybody who needs our help,” Cojulun, who has served as the Advisory Council president since 2019, said. “There are people who appreciate what we do and love how we do it. Sometimes people need our help, but they are too ashamed to ask for it. So that’s what we do, once we find out who they are — we will help them anyway, and everyone is happy. There’s no shame in feeding your family. There’s no shame at all. We have to do that and help those families in need. That’s the only way those families can survive.”

Gregorio Cojulun, president of the 18th Police Advisory Council poses for a photo.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

Cojulun is delighted that most of his officers are getting more involved with working with families in the West Philadelphia community. “We connect with the West Philadelphia community all of the time,” Cojulun said. “We do the same thing as the 12th Police District does in their community. So, for both of us to come here today and work together at this event is such a beautiful thing. For us to come together — the people in our communities needed for this to happen.”

Cojulun said there are currently 10 people serving with him on the 18th Police District Advisory Council. He said he’s looking forward to having more people step up and become advisory council members. In the meantime, Cojulun said he will continue his duty as advisory council president and help more people who need it.

Several members from the 18th Police District donated the five bicycles given away at the event. The first bike was awarded to nine-year-old Shaheem Jordan of West Philadelphia. His mother, Michelle Sampson, was extremely proud of him for being picked as a winner of his first bike.

Nine-year-old Shaheem Jordan celebrates with officers on his bike win.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

“I’m completely grateful for the police districts — they came out for the kids in the community,” Sampson said. “For what they did for the kids was truly great. We are very grateful. I thank them so much. Before this happened, my son didn’t have a bike. But now, we won and I’m extremely happy. Now, my son got his first bike; I have to teach him how to ride it. He really needed one. He really deserves it.”

There were plenty of happy families leaving Sherwood Park after this year’s Faith &Blue festival. The three-hour event ended peacefully.

Everybody had a great time with each and every member of the Philadelphia Police Department who participated.