Governor Shapiro challenges Trump administration’s unlawful decision to withhold $230 million from Pennsylvania schools

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. S (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The cuts threaten critical initiatives to help Pennsylvania students learn, including teacher recruitment, the purchasing of critical technology supplies to support students, and connecting students to in-demand industries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. -– On July 14, Gov. Josh Shapiro joined a multistate lawsuit with 25 other states and the District of Columbia challenging the Trump administration’s decision to unlawfully withhold $230 million in funding owed to Pennsylvania schools. The funding covers vital programs for Pennsylvania students and teachers like before and after school programming, teacher training and professional development, adult and family literacy programs and education for children from farming families across the Commonwealth.

Shapiro has been working aggressively to protect Pennsylvania taxpayers and ensure the federal government honors its obligations. In February, the governor filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s unconstitutional freeze of federal funding. In April, Shapiro joined a multistate lawsuit to protect public health in Pennsylvania after the Trump administration abruptly and arbitrarily canceled more than half a billion dollars in public health grants, and one week later, he sued the Trump administration for their unlawful decision to revoke hundreds of millions of dollars it had promised to 116 Pennsylvania school districts. As a result of the governor taking legal action each time, over $2 billion in federal funding owed to Pennsylvanians has been restored.

Shapiro is once again taking action to ensure the federal government upholds its commitments to Pennsylvania, as the law requires.

“Every Pennsylvania child deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed,” Shapiro said. “Once again, the Trump administration is trying to take away dollars that were committed to Pennsylvania –- this time from our schools. Today, I’m suing to force the Trump administration to deliver the money our students and schools were promised and are owed – critical funds that school districts rely on to meet their budgets, train high-quality teachers, provide afterschool programs for kids, and so much more. Because if anyone tries to hurt students here in Pennsylvania, they’ll have to go through me.”

On Monday, June 30, 2025, with no advance notice or warning, the US Department of Education (USDE) abruptly and arbitrarily reversed the normal course of this grant funding and notified the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) that USDE would delay delivering about $230 million in federal funds owed to Pennsylvania schools that support critical education programs throughout the Commonwealth.

These are funds that are typically available for states to begin accessing on July 1 of each year, in order to permit state and local educational agencies to plan their budgets for the academic year ahead. On June 30 — one day before states can normally begin accessing these funds — Secretary McMahon and USDE suddenly froze this critical funding.

Many of the projects funded by these dollars support vital programs for Pennsylvania schools, impacting key teacher training programs as well as programs that make school more accessible to children with special learning needs. By abruptly withholding the $230 million it had promised Pennsylvania schools, USDE has left Pennsylvania taxpayers on the hook.

Breakdown of frozen federal funding

$11 million under Title I-C which uses these funds to address the unique educational needs of children who move frequently due to family members’ agricultural work. The program aims to ensure these students, who often face disruptions to their education, have access to quality educational services and can meet the same academic standards as their peers. Agriculture is a critical industry in Pennsylvania, and the Shapiro administration has made it a priority to support farmers. Governor Shapiro recognizes Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry is key to the Commonwealth’s economic development and has prioritized investments in agriculture – a key driver in the economy, supporting over 600,000 jobs and contributing $132 billion a year. This funding freeze jeopardizes these critical roles and services.

$70 million under Title II-A, Supporting Effective Instruction – in Pennsylvania. Title II-A funds provide financial assistance to recruit new teachers, improve the skills of teachers and the quality of instruction in core school subjects in elementary and secondary schools. These funds are used by schools to: increase student achievement; improve the quality of teachers, principals, and other school leaders; and increase the number of teachers, principals, and other school leaders who are critical in improving student academic achievement in schools. In the absence of Title II-A funds, these positions and services are at risk of elimination.

$20 million under Title III-A, English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement, and Academic Achievement. Title III-A funds are used to deliver language instruction educational programs to students. These programs are designed to improve the education of limited English proficient children by helping them learn English and meet challenging state academic content and student academic achievement standards.

$55 million under Title IV-A, Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants (SSAE). Title IV-A provides the funding for the Pennsylvania Department of Education to implement, support, and oversee the SSAE grant program. In Pennsylvania, these programs support opportunities for academic enrichment, improve school conditions for student learning, and improve access to technology. In the absence of Title IV-A funds, these positions and services are at risk of elimination.

$54 million under Title IV-B, 21st Century Community Learning Centers. These funds provide critical before and after school programming that helps set students up for success. Title IV-B funds are used to support programs such as service learning; drug and violence prevention programs; counseling programs; technology education programs; financial literacy programs; environmental literacy programs; mathematics, science, career and technical programs; internship or apprenticeship programs; and other ties to an in-demand industry sector or occupation for high school students that are designed to reinforce and complement the regular academic program of participating students.

$18.6 million for Adult Education and Family Literacy Act Grant (AEFLA) funds. Programs funded through AEFLA are used to assist adults who are parents or family members of students to obtain the education and skills that are necessary to becoming full partners in the educational development of their children and that lead to sustainable improvements in economic opportunities for their family; assist adults in attaining a secondary school diploma and in the transition to postsecondary education and training, including through career pathways.

$2 million for Integrated English Literacy and Civic Education Grants (IELCE) funds to provide programs that provide English literacy and civics education services in combination with education and training activities. Some of these services include English language instruction and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and civic participation. These programs also place adults in employment in in-demand industries and occupations that lead to economic self-sufficiency.

The lawsuit is co-led by California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington DC.