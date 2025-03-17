Health Department issues notification about potential measles exposure

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Pennsylvania Department of Health are notifying the public of a potential measles exposure at the following locations:

South Philadelphia Health & Literacy Center

1700 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Friday, March 7, 2025, between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 2025, between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

This building includes CHOP Pediatric Primary Care South Philadelphia, Health Department Health Center #2, and the South Philadelphia Library, though there were no potential exposures in the library.

CHOP Emergency Department

3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA, 19104

Monday, March 10, 2025, 7:55 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

This measles case was exposed while traveling abroad and is not connected with the recent measles case identified in Montgomery County, or cases in other parts of the country.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson.

“We know that this measles case is not associated with either the recent case in Montgomery County or the ongoing outbreak in Texas. As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease. That’s why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“The two-dose MMR vaccine series is 97 percent effective in preventing measles infections and confers lifelong protection,” Health Department Immunization Program Medical Director Dr. Mayssa Abuali said.

“However, many places outside of the U.S., and increasingly within the U.S., do not have enough people vaccinated to prevent measles disease within communities. When traveling outside of the U.S. and to areas where there is an existing outbreak, travelers should talk to their healthcare provider about an early MMR vaccination for children aged 6-11 months and second doses for travelers at least two weeks before the trip.”

Measles is a virus that spreads very easily from person to person among unvaccinated people. Anyone with measles can spread the virus to others who are not immune through direct contact with respiratory droplets, or through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. Measles is contagious for four days before to four days after the rash starts. In some people, including infants and those with weakened immune systems, it can be a very serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, or death.

People who are not protected from measles but are exposed should quarantine, or stay at home away from others, for 21 days after the exposure. If someone who is quarantining due to measles must go out, they should wear a mask the entire time they are out. Wearing a mask won’t completely prevent spread, but it will help lower the chances of them spreading measles to others.

The Health Department recommends the following:

If you were potentially exposed at any of the previously listed locations during the indicated times, you should follow the instructions below to determine if you are protected (immune) from measles, and symptoms to look out for if you are not protected.

If you were not in these buildings during those times, you do not need to follow these instructions.

Determine if you are protected against measles. Generally, you are considered protected if you:

Were born before 1957, or

Have already had measles, or

Have a blood test showing immunity to measles, or

Have written documentation of adequate vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR vaccine)

Look at your vaccination records or ask your healthcare provider to see if you have already had the age-appropriate dose or doses of this vaccine.

Measles vaccine is routinely recommended for children 12–15 months old with a second dose given at age 4–6 years. Infants under 12 months are not routinely eligible for vaccine and are not protected.

If you are protected from measles, you do not have to do anything. Measles vaccine is extremely effective at preventing measles.

If you are not protected from measles, there are things you can do to keep yourself and others safe.

If you were at the CHOP Emergency Department on March 10 during the times listed above, you should receive a dose of MMR vaccine before Thursday, March 13. Talk to your healthcare provider to learn how you can get this vaccine. The Health Department has additional resources on where to get vaccines on their website at: www.phila.gov/services/mental-physical-health/get-vaccinated/request-your-immunization-record. If you do not receive an MMR vaccine, you will need to stay home for 21 days.

If you were at the South Philadelphia Health & Literacy Center on March 7 during the times listed above, you should contact your healthcare provider and stay at home until Thursday, March 27. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

If you were at the South Philadelphia Health & Literacy Center on March 8 during the times listed above, you should contact your healthcare provider and stay at home until Friday, March 28. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

If you are under 12 months of age, pregnant and not immune, or are immunosuppressed (have a weakened immune system) and were at any of the exposure locations, you should consult with your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

If you develop any measles-like symptoms through Monday, March 31, 2025, contact your doctor immediately. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. Tell your doctor before visiting that you may have been exposed to measles. You should also notify the Philadelphia Department of Public Health by calling 215-685-6740, then pressing option 5.

Philadelphia generally has very good MMR vaccine coverage rates. The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends that at least 95% of people be fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine to confer herd immunity, which protects residents who cannot be vaccinated due to age or a weakened immune system. During the 2023-2024 school year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that 97.5 percent of 7th grade Philadelphia school students and 97.1 percent of 12th grade students were up to date on MMR vaccine. Philadelphia kindergarteners who were reported as up-to-date rose from 92.8% in 2022-2023 to 94.5% in 2023-2024.

Residents looking for vaccine opportunities for their children should visit the Health Department’s Get Vaccinated webpage at: www.phila.gov/services/mental-physical-health/get-vaccinated/vaccinate-your-child or speak with their pediatrician.

Residents who may be traveling in the future should visit the Health Department’s Travel Vaccines webpage at: www.phila.gov/services/mental-physical-health/get-vaccinated/get-travel-vaccinations or speak with their healthcare provider.

Residents who do not know if they were vaccinated can request their Philadelphia-based vaccine records by requesting immunization records through the Health Department at: www.phila.gov/services/mental-physical-health/get-vaccinated/request-your-immunization-record.

For more information about measles, visit the CDC’s webpage on measles at: www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.