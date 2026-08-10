How Kimberly S. Reed proves optimism is a successful business strategy

Kimberly Reed in front of her visioning party.

Photo courtesy: Kimberly Reed

By A. Lewis

In an era defined by major social shifts, evolving cultural expectations, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological disruption, many people wonder about how to stay optimistic for the future. The ability to maintain a positive perspective is something local diversity and inclusion strategist, consultant, and motivational speaker Kimberly S. Reed has spent years examining.

Rather than viewing obstacles through a lens of pure anxiety, Reed approaches challenges with a steady, upbeat outlook.

“I’m an optimist because I’ve seen what people can accomplish when they choose courage over fear, collaboration over division, and hope over doubt,” Reed said.

In fact, Reed built her career and her life’s philosophy on a radical premise: optimism isn’t just a pleasant emotion; it’s the ultimate competitive advantage.

Long before Reed Development Group — a thriving Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), Belonging and Culture solutions firm — was inspiring executives to reach their full potential, Reed’s journey began far from the boardroom. Growing up in New England, she learned the importance of strong values.

“I grew up in Boston in a family that believed in hard work, education, faith, and service to others,” Reed said. “My grandparents and parents taught me that your circumstances should never determine your contribution.”

Photo courtesy: Kimberly Reed

For Reed, the ultimate blueprint for business success wasn’t found in a textbook or classroom — it was modeled by her mother.

“Without question, my greatest mentors were my parents, especially my mother,” Reed said. “She had an extraordinary ability to make every person feel seen, valued, and capable of more than they believed about themselves. Long before I knew terms like ‘culture’ or ‘leadership,’ I watched her practice them every day.”

After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from West Chester University and a Master of Education in Adult Organizational Development and Public Policy from Temple University, Reed cut her teeth in the corporate world, working at various companies, including Deloitte, Merrill Lynch, Campbell Soup Company, and PricewaterhouseCoopers before recognizing a critical gap in the inclusive workforce solutions market. Taking a leap of faith in 2008, she established Reed Development Group with little more than a dream.

“Launching during one of the most difficult economic periods in modern history certainly tested every assumption I had about entrepreneurship,” Reed said. “There were moments when the path forward wasn’t obvious.”

For Reed, building a lasting enterprise was not an overnight success.

Photo courtesy: Kimberly Reed

Moreover, scaling past a hometown market is a milestone few entrepreneurs successfully navigate, but she managed to triumph, transforming her firm from a local staple into a nationwide powerhouse.

“Building my company here taught me that trust is earned one relationship at a time,” Reed said. “Before there were keynote stages or national clients, there were local organizations willing to believe in our work. Those partnerships became our proving ground.” Over the years, Reed Development Group has expanded from a solo operation into a recognized international leader in the inclusion initiatives space.

“Today I’m fortunate to work with Fortune 500 companies, universities, nonprofit organizations, and leaders around the world, but I still approach every engagement with the same mindset I had on day one: serve people exceptionally well, and let the work speak louder than the promotion,” Reed said.

Beyond building a thriving enterprise from the ground up, Reed is channeling her hard-earned business acumen and optimism into several media outputs. Reed expands her philosophy to the written page with the release of her debut book, “Optimists Always Win! — Moving from Defeat to Life’s C-Suite.”

Published in 2021, the inspiring volume serves as both a practical guide and a personal manifesto, drawing from Reed’s life experiences, including her battle with cancer, to prove that optimism is not merely a passive emotion, but a rigorous, strategic life skill.

“People often confuse optimism with wishful thinking. They couldn’t be more different,” she said. “Optimism is not denying reality. Optimism is believing that our response to reality matters.”

Additionally, with Reed’s upcoming podcast, she is not only aiming to complement the message of her book but also forge a powerful connection with her audience.

“Speaking from a stage is inspiring, but podcasts create intimacy,” Reed said. “They allow listeners to hear not only ideas, but also the stories, failures, lessons, and humanity behind those ideas.”By seamlessly blending entrepreneurial success with a powerful message of optimism, Reed continues to redefine what it means to lead. She recently hosted an inspiring conference titled “THE RESET: Optimists Always Win! Vision 250,” drawing local and national entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders to the Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center in Philadelphia. The annual leadership and visioning experience focus on ways attendees can reset their vision for the future. Keeping in line with one of Reed’s core convictions that no one should be priced out of accessing uplifting and motivational messages, the yearly event is held at no cost.

“I made a promise that as long as I am able, people will always have access to a space where vision, possibility, encouragement, and community can thrive,” Reed said.

Consistent with this year’s theme of pivoting into another direction, attendees left the event energized to break new ground in their personal and professional lives. This sentiment echoes Reed’s ongoing commitment to guiding individuals on the best ways to reset with intention, redefine what’s achievable, and engineer the future.

“Whether I’m working with executive teams, emerging leaders, or boards of directors, my greatest fulfillment comes from watching someone leave believing they are capable of leading at a higher level than when they arrived,” Reed said. “Helping leaders become more courageous, more intentional, and more human may be the most meaningful work I’ll ever do.”

As Reed looks toward the future, her momentum shows no sign of slowing down. Building directly on the inspiration and enthusiasm generated at this year’s event, she is currently planning the 5th Anniversary Optimists Always Win! Visioning Party, which is set to take place in Philadelphia on March 7, 2027.

Convening a diverse roster of national and global voices, from industry executives to creative innovators, Reed’s next installment aims to offer a transformative experience centered on visionary leadership, purposeful growth, wealth creation, and enduring legacy.

“I hope people won’t remember me simply because I built a successful company,” Reed said. “I hope they remember that I helped people believe in possibilities they couldn’t yet see.”