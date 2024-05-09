Illuminated Hearts and Philadelphia’s Freeway present the Grand Baby Shower

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Homecare agency Illuminated Hearts was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing personal service assistance in the home to seniors and individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Committed to giving back, the company has dedicated countless hours to cultivating community and creating opportunities for those in need. In their latest venture, they are partnering with Philadelphia’s own Freeway to provide resources for expectant mothers in the Philadelphia community during an event called the Grand Baby Shower. Kionna Perry, CEO and owner of Illuminated Hearts, spoke with the SUN about the mission of Illuminated Hearts and her excitement for their upcoming event.

Perry was inspired to create Illuminated Hearts after helping one of her elderly neighbors and seeing a larger need for homecare services.

“I have a background in real estate,” she said. “I started to notice a trend in housing with seniors being displaced prematurely from their homes. I had an issue when someone in my neighborhood needed help. I helped them save their home so they wouldn’t have to forfeit their home and go into a nursing facility. I helped her, and then she called somebody and told somebody I helped her, and then I had to help them. As a realtor, you don’t get paid for that, you only get paid for sales, so I’m just doing all that. I’m, like, ‘There’s something going on here.’This was around 2012. It took me about two years to wrap my head around what the big picture was, and what I could foresee happening.”

“Once I did some research, I realized that if these seniors who’ve had limited mobility issues could actually get care in the home, it would prevent them from having to put up their houses for sale or leverage it in a way that would make them have to go into a facility,” Perry continued. “Historically speaking, even when they do that, they don’t have enough money to remain in the facility for over three to a maximum of five years. I came up with the idea, I talked to my partner, and realized I had all the pieces right in front of me. All my sisters were nurses and my partner is a doctor. Synchronicity is how the universe brings things together.”

Kionna Perry, CEO and owner of Illuminated Hearts and rapper Freeway.

Illuminated Hearts services five counties in Pennsylvania and continues to dedicate time and resources through outreach work that directly gives back to the communities they serve. Their latest effort to give back to the community focuses on expectant mothers.

“[Expectant] mothers are also one of my most cherished groups of people in the world, because they are bringing the gift of life to us,” Perry said. “We need the future to come in, and we need the future to come in strong. Life is a cycle. We’re excited to be able to give back to the mothers who are bringing life to the world and mothers in our community that do need these resources.”

“I was a single mother,” Perry said. “This is not only for single mothers, but I know the things I needed or wish I could get help with. We wanted to show some appreciation, love them, recognize them and say we are serving seniors but we equally recognize the community is in need in general. We would love being able to shine some light on our [expectant] mothers this time for this Mother’s Day, giving all the respect and love to you ladies.”

Perry and Illuminated Hearts partnered with Philadelphia rapper and health advocate Freeway to bring her dream of giving back to expectant mothers to fruition.

“Freeway has always been a really strong health advocate, which I think is phenomenal,” Perry said. “Not a lot of people in our community are really advocates for health, and without health, there really is no quality of life, so I think a lot more people should be. He (Freeway) has a voice and he’s been speaking out. We were supposed to do another event with him, but because we had something else going on, we couldn’t get to that event. We reached out to him and said we would still love to collaborate and partner with [him] on future endeavors. We are really pushing community events and we’d really like to get the word of health out there, we’d like to give back to our local community and we love the way you do it. He was all game for it. He’s been an avid supporter of ours since then. That’s how the relationship started, it’s been nonstop since then and I’m excited!”

The Grand Baby Shower seeks to help expectant mothers by providing the essentials they will need once they meet their bundles of joy. Perry recognizes her team and the community itself for helping put all the pieces together to make this event a success.

“It always works better with teams,” she said. “My team is always on go — they’re very excited. When I say my team, I’m not talking about new hires or a new staff. I mean literally my administrative staff at Illuminated Hearts. They love this kind of stuff. We have people sourcing products, toiletries, venues — everybody is pitching in. We also started contacting people in our community letting them know what we were doing and they were. like, ‘How can we help?’ That was great. We weren’t expecting that — we were just letting them know what was going on and asked if they could put the word out. We have churches and daycares near us. Those community members started to reach out, help us organize and bring some things to the table as well. We’re accepting all types of help. The more we can get the better it will be. You have to have a great team… that’s the secret. ”

The Grand Baby Shower is free and open to the public, and expectant mothers at every stage of their pregnancy journey are encouraged to attend.

“They should all come,” Perry said. “There’s no requirements — it’s open to the public. We are so excited to be able to offer this. We’re going to have bags to give away full of diapers,diaper cream, wipes, onesies, bottles, bibs — baby essentials is what I like to call it. We’re also going to have some giveaways with larger items like baby furniture, bassinets, cribs, strollers, car seats and those types of things.”

“We’re going to have a blast,” she continued. “We’re also going to have a nurse there that works with postnatal mothers and she’s going to talk about what to expect with some of the new mothers to be, or just what to expect in 2024. We’re really happy about this. We’re happy to see our mothers in the community get the help that they need.”

The Grand Baby Shower will take place on May 11 from 12-5 p.m. at SOE Event Space, which is located at 2501 S. 70th Street. For more information on how to attend or volunteer for the event, call (215) 921-6624 and follow them on Facebook @IlluminatedHearts and on IG @illuminatedheartsllc.