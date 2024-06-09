Immigrant Heritage Month kicks off in Philadelphia, celebrating immigrants’ contributions to the city

Every June, Philadelphia joins cities and states across the country to celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month (IHM), now in its eleventh year as a national effort and the eighth in Philadelphia. IHM is an opportunity to highlight the important role of immigration in the United States and to recognize the many contributions immigrants have made to our country.

Additionally, the Office of Immigrant Affairs celebrates Immigrant Business Week (IBW) during Immigrant Heritage Month. IBW introduces immigrant business owners to resources and programming that will help them thrive. Immigrant Business Week programming runs from Monday, June 17 through Sunday, June 23.

This year’s theme is “Stories Untold: Amplifying Immigrant Voices,” which aims to celebrate the rich diversity and numerous contributions of immigrant communities within our city, whose stories are integral to our shared history and our future. Throughout the month of June, community partners and the Office of Immigrant Affairs will highlight untold immigrant stories in Philadelphia.

“This Immigrant Heritage Month, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of immigrants to the vibrant culture of the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “I am committed to maintaining our designation as a Certified Welcoming City, where all are welcomed, embraced and have equal opportunity to thrive. It is my promise to create a safer, cleaner, greener Philadelphia with economic opportunity for all of our residents.”

According to the 2024 Pew State of the City Report, 15.7 percent of Philadelphia’s population was born outside the U.S., higher than the national level of 13.9 percent and placing Philadelphia fifth among the comparison cities in terms of its share of foreign-born residents. This affirms a recent trend over the last decade of immigrants serving as economic and population drivers in the City of Philadelphia. Prior reporting about Philadelphia’s Immigrants in 2018 informed us of important trends like:

Nearly 20 percent of workers in Philadelphia are foreign-born.

Foreign-born residents open up businesses at twice the rate of native-born residents.

One in four Philadelphia children live in a home with a foreign-born person.

The City of Philadelphia became a Certified Welcoming city in 2023 by Welcoming America. This formal designation recognizes cities that have created policies and programs reflecting their values and commitment to immigrant inclusion. As part of her 100-Day Action Plan, Parker committed to seeking renewal of Philadelphia’s designation as a Certified Welcoming City and has tasked the Office of Immigrant Affairs with leading the plan for recertification.

“Our office and our partners are thrilled that Mayor Parker is celebrating our Certified Welcoming status and recommitting to the recertification process,” said Amy Eusebio, executive director of the Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs. “This demonstrates her recognition of the many contributions immigrants have and continue to make to our wonderful city and that we have a responsibility to ensure that our policies and programs facilitate their successful inclusion and integration into the civic, economic and cultural fabric of Philadelphia. I am excited to lead Philadelphia’s alignment with the Welcoming Standard!”

Here is a shortened list of featured events throughout the month of June that are open to the public. The full calendar of events can be found at: www.phila.gov/immigrant-heritage-month.

Immigrant Heritage Month Featured Events

Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (PHLAFF)

When: May 26 through July 7, 2024

Where: Various Locations (in person and virtual)

The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival is a celebration of Latine/x/a/o film and media arts, showcasing the extraordinary and innovative work of emerging and established Latino and Latinx filmmakers.

PHLAFF programming includes both live and virtual screenings, opportunities to engage with filmmakers through a question-and-answer portion and opportunities for filmmakers and emerging creatives that extend year-round. The Film Festival will screen local and international films from May 26 to July 7. Explore the schedule to browse all of our virtual and in-person offerings. For more information on in-person and virtual programs visit phlaff.org.

Rent to Refugees: Landlord Outreach Event

When: June 11, 2024 | 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107

HIAS Pennsylvania, in partnership with Nationalities Services Center, Bethany Christian Services, Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs, and Catholic Social Services are hosting an information and a housing panel discussion to inform and engage landlords about the process of renting to refugees and to develop partnerships with them to meet the housing needs of refugees and immigrants. Register to attend online at: https://nsc.ticketleap.com/renting-to-refugees/

‘Taking Root’ Documentary Screening with VietLEAD

When: June 17, 2024 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 2nd Floor, Conversation Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19107

The “Taking Root” documentary amplifies the stories of Southeast Asians who resettled in Philadelphia after the Wars in Southeast Asia. It highlights the intergenerational impact of structural violence and demonstrates the power of Southeast Asians in resisting and rebuilding in Philadelphia. The event will conclude with a panel discussion featuring VietLEAD, the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, Laos in the House, and the Indochinese American Council. Register to attend online at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/taking-root-screening-at-city-hall?source=direct_link&.

World Refugee Day 2024

Documentary screening of “The Elephants and the Grass”

When: June 20, 2024 | 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bok, 1901 S 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. “The Elephants and the Grass” details the journey a Sudanese mother and daughter fleeing civil war. For more information, visit: www.nscphila.org/events/world-refugee-day-philly-2024.

Philadelphia African Restaurant Week & Family Festival

When: Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

African Restaurant Week Family Festival

When: Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2024 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: LOVE Park

African Restaurant Week (ARW) is a celebration of food and culture from Africa and the entire Black diaspora. The program aims to support various small businesses – restaurants, cafes, bars and more.

Philadelphia African Restaurant Week will include a handful of participating restaurants (African, African American, and Caribbean restaurants) offering discounted and special traditional African/ Diaspora (African-inspired) menus will take place at multiple restaurants throughout the city.

For more information, visit: www.africanrestaurantweek.com/.

Telling Our Stories: Presenting New Reports about Philadelphia’s Changing Immigrant Communities

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Esperanza, 4261 N 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140

The Office of Immigrant Affairs is pleased to host The Pew Charitable Trust’s Philadelphia research and policy initiative as they present findings from new research on immigration that tracks how the population of foreign-born has evolved, countries of origin and destinations, and race and ethnicity. Join us as we welcome immigrant leaders, immigrant-serving nonprofits and others to hear the first report in a new series on immigration in Philadelphia from The Pew Charitable Trusts. The data presentation will be followed by a panel discussion highlighting the stories behind the data. An RSVP is required for this event. For more information, visit” www.phila.gov/immigrant-heritage-month.

Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS): Migration in the 21st Century

When: Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 520 N Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Migration in the 21st Century is an event that aims to raise awareness among providers and practitioners of the causes and types of migration, the trauma, and the experiences that come with it and to explore the strengths-based approaches that help rebuild the lives of immigrant and refugee communities in the new land.

Register for in-person attendance or to attend virtually at: https://learninghub.dbhids.org/.

Convos for Change with South Asian Americans for Change: A Live Podcast Event!

When: Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 2nd Floor, Conversation Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Join South Asian Americans for Change (SAAFC) for a powerful live podcast event launching our new series, “Convos for Change!” This podcast series utilizes conversation as a tool for positive change, specifically to break the stigma surrounding mental health and promote wellness in the South Asian community. This timely event coincides with Immigrant Heritage Month, Pride Month and Men’s Mental Health Month. Register to attend at: https://saaforchange.org/rsvp/celebration-hour-with-saafc-a-live-podcast-recording-2/#rsvp-now.