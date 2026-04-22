In Memorium: In loving memory of Sadie S. Torrence

“A life seasoned with love, faith, and flavor.”

Sadie S. Torrence, a lifelong West Mt. Airy resident, entrepreneur, and mentor, passed away on April 3 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was 83.

Sadie Elva Marie Spencer Torrence was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was the beloved daughter of Melvin Dewey Spencer and Fannie Washington Greenhill Spencer.

Growing up in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, she was influenced early on by dedication, kindness, and a steadfast belief in God — principles that continued to shape each stage of her extraordinary journey.

As a young woman, Sadie spent her summers in Atlantic City, New Jersey where her family had a vacation home. It was there, working as a waitress at a restaurant called The Johnson’s, that she formed one of her most treasured friendships with Marva Calloway. They shared the same birthday and remained the dearest of friends until Marva’s passing last spring.

During her younger years, she studied dance under Marion Cuyjet, and was among the select few chosen for the highest level of performance — sharing a dance class with the legendary Judith Jamison, a memory she cherished and spoke of fondly throughout her life.

Sadie pursued her education with dedication and distinction. She attended Virginia Union University after graduating from West Philadelphia High School, where she met lifelong friends Norita Payne, Penny Goldsborough, and Constance Smith.

Following the birth of her beloved daughter, Robin, Sadie resided in Atlantic City, where she served as a resolute fifth grade teacher at the Holy Cross Catholic School. When Robin was five years old, the family relocated to Philadelphia, beginning a new and flourishing chapter of their lives together. Robin was not merely Sadie’s daughter — she was the center of her world, her confidante, her pride, and her joy. The two were inseparable, doing most everything together and finding in each other a companionship that was rare and beautiful. Sadie spoke of Robin with a light in her eyes that no words could fully capture. To be in their presence was to witness a love that was complete, unconditional, and enduring.

After settling in Philadelphia, Sadie joined the Model Cities Community Program, where she served city stakeholders with distinction for approximately five years. Her career then ascended to a historic milestone when she became the first Black female sales representative for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, a position she held with excellence from 1974 to 1980.

In 1980, she returned to her beloved Atlantic City to serve as Room Service Manager in the Food and Beverage Department at the Tropicana Casino.

In 1981, Sadie answered her truest call and opened Sadie’s Country and Gourmet Cuisine Catering Services. For nearly forty years, she turned events into special moments and meals into lasting memories, serving with skill and care through the pandemic and afterward.

During the pandemic, Sadie launched “Sadie’s Dinners to Go,” continuing to nourish her community at the request of many who simply could not imagine a special occasion without her food. She continued fulfilling personal orders and special requests until November 2025, which is proof that her passion never dimmed.

Sadie’s culinary reputation reached the highest levels of Philadelphia’s civic and political arenas. Her journey into catering for the political realm began under Mayor Wilson Goode’s leadership in the 1980’s. Mayor Goode became so devoted to her cooking that her famous deviled eggs became a signature dish at his events, and were known affectionately as “Sadie’s Goode Devil Eggs.”

Over the years, she catered events for an array of Philadelphia’s most distinguished leaders, including Mayor John Street, Mayor Michael Nutter, Congressman Dwight Evans, and Councilwoman Marion Tasco. She met Philadelphia’s 100th Mayor Cherelle L. Parker when she was 17 years old. Sadie fully supported her campaign to become the city’s first female mayor, and remained a fiercely loyal constituent.

Among her most distinguished engagements were recruitment dinners for doctoral candidates at the University of Pennsylvania, sponsored by Provost’s Office and the Fontaine Society; the NAACP Gala featuring Oprah Winfrey; Council 1199C Hospital Workers Union and City Council’s Christmas parties; events for the Philadelphia Electric Company; and the 50th birthday celebration of basketball legend Sonny Hill.

She also served as the preferred caterer for Ronald A. White, Jr., Esquire, who utilized her services for his professional and personal events.

Sadie earned the Madame C.J. Walker Businesswoman of the Year distinction, sponsored by The Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.

Sadie’s gifts extended far beyond the kitchen. She was a talented seamstress who created wedding gowns, prom dresses, and formal attire for events such as Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated’s Black and White Ball. She used needle and thread to enhance her clients’ important occasions. She mentored and employed over 40 people during her catering career, helping several people of color become entrepreneurs.

Among her mentees are Sonya Combs and David Simms, the founders of Smokin Sone Fresh Grill,LLC, and Eatible Delights, respectively two catering businesses that stand today as part of her legacy.

Among her acts of quiet generosity, Sadie awarded a partial scholarship for four yeats to a deserving student at Cheyney University.

Sadie was baptized at Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 42nd and Wallace Streets in Philadelphia. She later became a member of Salem Baptist Church, where she served as a worship leader and sang on the choir with a voice as warm as her cooking. She also attended Canaan Baptist Church, where she served on the Fellowship Choir and organized and hosted a major successful fundraiser — “A Night of Jazz at Canaan — drawing more than 200 attendees on a single, joyful evening.

A woman of exuberance, Sadie was a devoted Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune viewer, so it was not wise to disturb her between 7:00pm and 8:00 pm. She loved being a “beach bum” in Atlantic City, along with tending to her outdoor garden and her indoor houseplants. Sadie hosted THE BEST pinocle game nights with friends, including Elba, Joyce, and Pink…“If you know, you know!” She was an ardent animal lover who’s furry companions — Samantha, Mister, Que, Duchess, and Mittens — brought her tremendous peace and delight.

Sadie baked with the same passion she brought to all things, and her kitchen was always a place of warmth and wonder. She was especially renowned for her Sweet Potato Crunch, Chicken Dijon, homemade rolls and biscuits, legendary pound cake, and signature sangria. Each dish carried her fingerprint made with love, served with generosity, and remembered forever.

Those who loved Sadie knew her as a truth-teller, pure and simple. She would straighten you out in a heartbeat — but always with love behind every word. Her favorite sayings became legendary among those who knew her:

“Give me a break.”

“’Cause I ain’t trying to hear it.”

“God has blessed me, and I want to be a blessing to others.”

“She is a toe tapper.”

She lived by the values she spoke — “Treat people fairly”; “Never let others take advantage of you”; “Do what is right”; and “Always put your faith in God.”

Sadie’s remarkable talents in catering, genuine warmth, unwavering honesty, and extraordinary gift for including others at her table and in her life will leave a lasting impression. Her legacy will endure as a pioneering leader, trusted mentor, steadfast supporter of her community, person of strong faith, and an unstoppable presence who forgave easily and lived authentically. She showed up fully, in every room she entered, in every life she touched.

Sadie leaves behind her cherished daughter Robin, who was everything to her — and for whom Sadie was equally the center of her universe. Robin will carry her mother’s spirit in every meal prepared, every act of generosity offered, and every room filled with warmth. Though Robin’s heart aches with the depth of this loss, she finds comfort in knowing that her mother is now at rest, free from pain, and rejoicing in the presence of the God she served so faithfully all her days.

She is also survived by her beloved nephew, Mark Z. Spencer (Raquel); nieces Jenæ Willingham and Taylor Smith; and nephew Mark E. Spencer, special son Tyrone Tucker, Gordon Greenhill, Edward Greenhill, Charlotte Greenhill, Christopher Greenhill and sister-cousin Joyce Martin Green, along with a host of cherished extended family, dear friends, West Mt. Airy Neighbors, and all whose lives she touched with her love, laughter, and extraordinary gifts. Sadie was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Melvin Dewey Spencer and Fannie Washington Greenhill Spencer, and by her dear brothers, Melvin Dewey Spencer and Edward Ronald Spencer.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”