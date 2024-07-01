Image

2:40 AM / Tuesday July 2, 2024

1 Jul 2024

In Memorium: Statement from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on the death of former Councilmember Donna Reed Miller

July 1, 2024

PHILADELPHIA – The following is a statement from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on the passing of former Councilmember Donna Reed Miller.

“To all of former Councilmember Donna Reed Miller’s family and friends, I send my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies. As a God-fearing woman and student of history, I know that Councilmember Reed Miller came from a long line of community organizing greats – who fought for social, racial and economic justice before it was a popular thing to do.”

“I know in my heart that Donna, John Myers and David Richardson are watching from the Heavens and hoping that the lessons of self-empowerment resonate and grow in our next generations.”

“Donna Reed Miller worked on criminal justice reform on issues like Ban-the-Box legislation and gun violence prevention through stronger gun laws for Philadelphia.”

“I will also never forget the support and encouragement that she provided me on my journey to become your Mayor. She worked just as tirelessly within the Democratic Party and led the 59th Ward with distinction. I will miss her deeply and a grateful City acknowledges her service to the people of Philadelphia.”

