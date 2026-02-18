Interfaith Philadelphia launches year long religious freedom programs with the Black experience in the colonial period

As historic narratives disappear from public spaces, telling the full story matters more than ever. This month, Interfaith Philadelphia, Mother Bethel AME Church and The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas are joining forces to host The Black Religious Experience in the Colonial Period on February 22, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Mother Bethel AME Church, located at419 S. 6th Street.

The event will allow attendees to learn how Richard Allen and Absalom Jones, formerly enslaved, leaders and founders of the Free African Society, helped shape Black religious, social, and civic life in the colonial period. Their work, alongside movements such as Prince Hall Freemasonry, challenged racial injustice, built independent Black institutions, and laid foundations that continue to influence faith and Philadelphia.

Moderated by Rev. Carolyn C. Cavaness, Pastor, Mother Bethel AME Church and The Rev. Canon Martini Shaw, Rector, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, it will be a powerful conversation on Black religious life in colonial Philadelphia, and the legacy that still shapes our city today. As historic narratives disappear from public spaces, this program affirms the importance of preserving, sharing, and learning from the full stories of our past.

This program is part of “Religious Freedom: Then & Now,” a year-long initiative led by Interfaith Philadelphia, exploring 250 years of interfaith engagement and understanding in the City. Additional components include programs at 12 historically significant religious congregations in Old City Philadelphia; the Religious Freedom Walk, a self-guided walking tour; the Passport to Understanding, a free educational guide; and a range of in-person; and virtual programming highlighting the contemporary and dynamic role of faith communities in our region.

For more information, visit: www.interfaithphiladelphia.org/religiousfreedom.