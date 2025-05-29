Joan Myers Brown to be honored at the 2025 Great Stages Gala



By Kharisma McIlwaine

Joan Myers Brown, a visionary dance pioneer, founded Philadanco (the Philadelphia Dance Company) in 1970 with a mission to provide opportunities for Black dancers in a field where they faced significant barriers. As a dancer, teacher, and artistic leader, Brown cultivated a world-class institution that blended technical excellence with artistic innovation, earning national and international acclaim. Her unwavering dedication to diversity, mentorship, and artistic expression has left an invaluable mark on the dance world, inspiring generations of performers and choreographers.

Through Philadanco, Brown not only transformed Philadelphia’s cultural landscape but also reshaped the broader conversation about inclusion and excellence in dance. Over her illustrious career, Brown’s leadership earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Medal of Arts, presented by President Barack Obama, and a Bessie Award for lifetime achievement in dance. She was also honored with a Philadelphia Award, a Dance USA Honors Award, and induction into the Hall of Fame of the International Association of Blacks in Dance.

At 93, Brown continues to uplift and inspire. She will be honored alongside former Pennsylvania Governor and Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell at The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts’ 2025 Great Stages Gala. Philadanco dancers Janine Beckles and Floyd McLean spoke with the Sun about Brown’s impact and her recognition at the gala.

McLean, an East Orange, New Jersey native, is in his 4th season at Philadanco. He spoke about the profound impact Philadanco has had on him.

“I started with the company in 2021,” McLean said. “I’m now in the middle of my fourth season with the company. I saw Philadanco perform when I was 11 years old at the Joyce Theater. And ever since then, I’ve been in love with the company. Philadanco has really pushed me to be so many different things in the best way possible. Philadanco has taught me how to be adaptable, disciplined, and it also really taught me the importance of what you put in is what you get out. It’s also a place that is like no other. Philadanco is a place of legacy. Philadanco is a wonderful way of really showing you that some lessons and some things are timeless. It’s been an amazing experience.”

Beckles, a Harlem, New York native, currently in her 15th season at Philadanco, echoed the same sentiment.

“I was originally in another company called Dallas Black Dance Theatre first, and my best friends all ended up leaving Dallas Black to come to Philadanco,” she said. “I’ve seen Philadanco since I was in high school, because I’m from New York, so I would always see them perform in Summer Stage. They performed often in Lincoln Center. When I first auditioned for Danco, I was a sophomore in college really interested in seeing where I could go. Then I realized I wasn’t ready yet, of course, because I didn’t get the job.”

“I got into Dallas Black when I was a junior in college and I stayed there until I graduated,” Beckles continued. “Then I decided I [wanted to] transfer and be closer to New York. Proximity to home was important to me, plus the repertoire that Philadanco has is unlike any other company. They were going into their fortieth season the year I got in. We immediately went on tour. My first tour was in Germany, and that was in August of 2010. It’s been a journey ever since.”

Both McLean and Beckles have risen through Philadanco’s ranks — McLean as assistant to the director of operations and Beckles as associate artistic director. As performers and administrators, they reflected on Joan Myers Brown’s legacy ahead of her Great Stages Gala honor.

“Just being in the office with her on a daily basis… she is one of the hardest working women I’ve ever met in my life,” Beckles said. “I get here at nine, she’s here at 9 a.m., then she leaves later than most of the time, actually, until 11:00, maybe 12: [midnight]t. So, for someone who’s 93 years old, that is commendable. She’s been not just a founder of Philadanco, but she was the artistic director, executive director, and now she is our artist advisor. She still runs the company. Just her diligence, her tenacity — I see it on a daily basis.What she had to put up with and deal with in the 1970s to create Philadanco is commendable in itself.”

“This award is something that she should have gotten years earlier,” Beckles said. “It’s a testament to her dedication, not just to the [art] world here in Philadelphia, but worldwide. Joan Myers Brown is iconic. When I think of Black dance, I think of Joan Myers Brown. The establishments she’s created, not just in Philadelphia, but internationally. IABD, the International Association of Blacks in Dance…people don’t realize that she created that in 1988. Then there’s her mentorship and leadership to all of these choreographers and dancers. The space that she strives to create for Bblack dancers and Black artists… in a sense, it’s a continuation. Her cultural and artistic influence in the dance world is tremendous. I’m so pleased and happy.”

“She is the boss. She’s a mentor,” McLean said. “She’s a part-time grandmother and so much more. I’ve learned so much more from her than just dancing. My experience here has made me grow in so many different ways. It pushed me in so many different directions, all of which I’ve learned from. So, my experience with JB has been very fun. It’s been eventful, because JB does not sugarcoat. She does not hold back — but in all of that, you learn so much. I really wouldn’t be the person that I am today, and I’m continuously growing. Every single time I’m in the studio and she comes by the door, you pull up just a little bit more. You try to show how much you’ve grown and the refinement that you have, because when she is around, she expects nothing less than the best.”

“It is, because she was so excellent herself,” McLean continued. “It’s like the excellence just kind of exudes off of her, and then you want to just be your absolute best self. If you’re not, she will let you know that you are not, and there is value in that. As far as her getting the award, every award that Joan Myers Brown gets is so well deserved. Her legacy and her inspiration span so much farther than we can even see. Ninety-three years’ worth of just being that great, having a company that is now 65 years old, it’s so rich. It’s so great to be able to give her her flowers while she is here so she can truly feel the impact that she’s had on all of us. It’s well deserved, and it’s time. I’m so glad that Janine and I are [going to] be able to be there for that and be able to perform for that to honor her in all her glory.”

Gala attendees will enjoy stellar performances from Beckles, McLean, and many more phenomenal artists.

“We’re actually going to be doing two different pieces,” Beckles said. “There’s one piece called “Retro” by Christopher Huggins, and that is a whole company work. We’re in different shades of lavender, and it’s a beautiful excerpt. It’s the last section of the piece and it’s lively.”

“There are all these duets and the group dance itself,” Beckles continued. “It is very moving. Then we have “Balance of Power” by Ray Mercer. He is one of our resident choreographers, just like Christopher Huggins, but also currently dances on Broadway with “The Lion King.” This piece, Floyd can tell you a little bit more about because he’s in that work.”

“” Balance of Power” is basically a battle of the sexes,” McLean said. “One thing about Philadanco dancers or Philadanco in general is that the company is technical. The company is in your face while at the same time not giving you too much. So we have this perfect balance that really showcases so many different things. It shows how the men are strong, but the women are also just as strong. No one is exempt from being that powerful, amazing, dynamic force on stage. So, you’re going to see a whole piece of dynamic battling.”

The Great Stages Gala will take place on May 30. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the restoration of the Academy of Music. For more information, visit: ensembleartsphilly.org.