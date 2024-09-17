Image

10:15 PM / Tuesday September 17, 2024

17 Sep 2024

Keystone STARS Continuous Quality Improvement Awards announced for childcare providers in Pennsylvania

September 17, 2024

HARRISBURG — The Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the second round of the Keystone STARS Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) Awards for childcare programs, providing critical dollars with new flexibilities to help childcare providers use their funds for even more programs and activities. The funding opportunity is now open for all eligible certified childcare providers in Pennsylvania to apply.

“Childcare providers and early childhood education professionals help nurture and educate our youngest Pennsylvanians, and this award will help in their efforts to continue to provide that quality care and education,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “DHS first offered the Keystone STARS CQI Awards last year, and we are so proud to be able to do this again. Eligible programs will have funds available to them and childcare providers will have flexibility to use this award in the way that is most impactful for their program.”

Governor Josh Shapiro knows parents and families in our workforce can’t succeed without access to affordable childcare – that’s why the bipartisan 2024-25 budget makes a critically needed $17.7 million increase for early childhood education, including:

  • $15 million for the Pre-K Counts program
  • $2.7 million for the Head Start Supplemental Assistance program to support our early learners and stabilize our workforce.

The Keystone STARS CQI Award is issued to eligible childcare providers designated with a Keystone STARS 2, 3, and 4 rating through the regional Early Learning Resource Centers. The award is provided with federal Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) funds for childcare programs to maintain and invest in quality activities and expenditures that will positively impact children in care.

Programs can use the Keystone STARS CQI Award funds for eligible expenses in the following categories:

  • Staff qualifications and professional development
  • Early childhood education program
  • Partnerships with families and communities
  • Leadership and management
  • Accreditation costs

Providers should refer to the Keystone CQI Award FAQ for Providers for additional information on allowable expenses, exceptions for STAR 1 providers, and other considerations.

Eligible providers should expect a Keystone STARS CQI Award Eligibility and Acceptance Letter in early September 2024 that includes the total award amount they are eligible for. To receive the funds, eligible providers must respond to the letter on or before December 13, 2024.

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) is jointly overseen by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education. Keystone STARS is OCDEL’s quality measurement for certified childcare providers that measures and recognizes the work of Pennsylvania early learning and school-age programs. OCDEL provides awards and financial support, such as tiered reimbursement, to Keystone STARS 2, 3, and 4 providers as part of their comprehensive support programs for childcare providers in the Commonwealth.

For more information about the Keystone STARS Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) Awards, visit https://www.pakeys.org/cqi-award-faq/.

