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12:13 AM / Wednesday August 19, 2026

17 Aug 2026

Khan and colleagues announce bipartisan legislation to protect Pennsylvanians from misuse of Flock and license plate reader data

August 17, 2026 Category: Local Posted by:

(Photo/Shutterstock)

Bipartisan proposal would protect personal information and civil liberties while establishing safeguards and consequences for misuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On August 10, State Reps. Tarik Khan (D-194th Dist.); Robert Leadbeter (R-Columbia); Jennifer O’Mara (D-Delaware); Napoleon Nelson (D-Montgomery) and Nate Davidson (D-Cumberland/Dauphin) announced plans to introduce bipartisan legislation establishing statewide privacy and accountability protections for automated license plate reader systems, including Flock Safety cameras.

License plate readers are becoming increasingly common across Pennsylvania. While the technology can assist law enforcement in recovering stolen vehicles and solving crimes, its expansion raises important questions about personal information, privacy, and civil liberties.

Reports from around the country have documented concerns about misuse, including instances in which individuals with authorized access allegedly used the data to stalk former partners, track acquaintances, or conduct searches for personal reasons.

“As a nurse, I know how deeply personal medical information is and why we have strong protections around who can access and use it,” Khan said. “We need to think about license plate reader data in much the same way. If a record is being created of where you’ve been, there should be strict rules about protecting this data, including who can access that information, how it can be used, and how long it can be kept, as well as real consequences if this data is misused.”

The proposed legislation would establish safeguards designed to protect Pennsylvanians’ personal information and civil liberties, including rules governing access, documented reasons for searches, audit trails, data retention standards, and transparency. It would also establish meaningful civil penalties for unauthorized access, use, or disclosure; allow individuals harmed by misuse to bring a civil action; and authorize the Pennsylvania attorney general and county district attorneys to investigate violations and bring civil enforcement actions.

“Technology that can help keep our communities safe should never become a tool for stalking or abuse,” O’Mara said. “If someone has access to information that can reveal where a person has been, especially a survivor trying to stay safe, there must be strict safeguards around that information and serious accountability when those safeguards are violated.”

“As this technology becomes more prevalent across Pennsylvania, we have an opportunity to put strong protections in place now,” Khan said. “Pennsylvanians deserve to know their personal information is protected, and their civil liberties are respected. We can fight crime without sacrificing either.”

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