Krajewski to hold free shred event Sept. 27

State Rep. Rick Krajewski (D-188th Dist.) will host a free community shred event from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Avery D. Harrington School, 5300 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia.

“My shred event is an opportunity for residents to dispose of sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers, banking information and credit card applications in a safe and secure way,” Krajewski said. “We’re here to help people safeguard their privacy and protect their information.”

Residents of his legislative district are invited to bring up to four boxes or bags of paper. Large binder clips, spiral notebooks, x-rays, trash or plastic should be removed.

Krajewski said that shredding important documents helps prevent identity theft and protects personal information from falling into the wrong hands. Documents containing Social Security numbers, bank information or medical details can be misused by thieves to steal money, run up credit card bills or commit crimes under someone else’s name.

Residents with questions may contact Krajewski’s office at 215-724-2227.